Beyonce Bit In The Face By Mystery Actress, Says Tiffany Haddish

Sara Foster, Sanaa Lathan and Lena Dunham lead list of possible #whobitbeyonce perpetrators.

Superstar Beyonce Knowles-Carter was bit in the face during a party late last year, according to comedian Tiffany Haddish. The Girls Trip actress refuses to reveal the name of the actress who bit the former Destiny’s Child singer, leading people to speculate on who the culprit was.

Haddish, 38, first hinted at the biting incident involving this mystery actress and Beyonce, 36, in an interview with Vulture before revealing more details in an exclusive interview with GQ.

Haddish said she attended the after-party for Jay Z’s concert in Inglewood held on December 22 last year. At the party, she witnessed a commotion involving Beyonce, in which the Queen Bey was apparently bitten by the mystery actress.

“Beyonce stormed away… went up to Jay Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b***h,’ and just snatched him,” Haddish told GQ. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened? And Beyonce’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyonce?'”

According to Haddish, she confirmed the biting incident from Beyonce herself. She approached Beyonce at the bar to check on her. Haddish asked if it was true that she was bitten in the face to which Beyonce replied in the affirmative.

“She gonna get her a** beat tonight,” Haddish told Beyonce.

“She was like, ‘Tiffany no. Don’t do that. That b***h is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,” Haddish continued.

Vulture investigated the matter and learned that some of the female personalities at the party included Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Jen Meyer, Sara Foster, and Sanaa Lathan. Also in attendance were James Franco, French Montana, G-Eazy, and Diddy.

The entertainment news site narrowed the possible culprits to Foster and Lathan. It said it was unlikely that Rihanna or Queen Latifah was the biter since both are friends with Beyonce. Rihanna even calls Jay Z his “big brother.”

Lathan watched the Jay Z concert and was at the after-party with French Montana, according to the Cut. However, Lathan has denied that she is the actress who bit Beyonce in the face.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite ???? — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Foster, who came to the party with Meyer, a popular jewelry designer, took to Instagram to deny the speculations against her.

Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen chimed in saying she knows who the mystery actress involved in what Vulture described as Bey-bite-gate is, US Weekly reported.

Teigen tweeted on Monday that she “cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.” The model then said she “can only think of one person” capable of doing such a thing.

“I cannot say, but she… is the worst,” Teigen said.

One of Teigen’s Twitter followers asked if the biter was Gwyneth Paltrow and she replied, “no I love her.” After another follower said, “SPILL IT CHRISSY,” Teigen wrote, “deep down, you know.” Teigen later said her “initial guess was wrong” and that the real culprit is someone she would “never have guessed.”

Other actresses being dragged into the “Who Bit Beyonce?” controversy include Lena Dunham, Jennifer Lawrence and Taraji P. Henson. Dunham is currently the top bet according to Metro US. Lawrence was likely in New York City when the biting brouhaha happened, Vulture pointed out. Henson, meanwhile, has been cleared by Haddish.