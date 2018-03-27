‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Responds After His Support For March For Our Lives Met With Negativity

Scott posted a follow-up video after he offered his support.

HGTV’s Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott, posted his support of the March for Our Lives Campaign on his social media pages with the hashtags “FamilyFirst” and “KidsFirst,” saying that protecting the innocent topped the list of things that are most important to him. Along with his words, he shared a picture of the march to his millions of followers. The post immediately blew up with negative comments, specifically on his Instagram page, and even some personal attacks. Some people said that Scott “drank the Kook-Aid” while others reminded him that he was Canadian, and therefore, he should stay out of U.S. politics or keep his political views to himself. Some issued warnings that Scott would lose viewers that were turned off by his stance. Two days later, the affable host had had enough of the negativity, and he decided to clean house, posting a two-minute video to his Twitter and Facebook page that delivered a smackdown to those who thought he shouldn’t say what he wanted to on his own page.

The 6-foot 5-inch contractor said he looks for the good in people and expressed the importance of basic human kindness. He went on to say that he’d seen all the negative, hateful comments and so had his mom as she reads his posts. And he started the video with a strong condemnation to those who were offended by his post.

“If it offends you when I post saying I believe in protecting our nation’s children and supporting their right to free speech, well then I’m sorry that you feel that right is only for the privileged few. Well then I’m sorry you harbor such pain and resentment inside you because you shouldn’t. I honestly look for the good in all people, and whether you believe in God or your country or family, they all have one thing in common and that they stand for something greater than themselves.”

Scott ended the video by telling those who still wanted to post negative and hateful comments they were no longer welcome, and those who supported him came out in droves to give him thumbs-up for speaking his mind. The video was liked almost 75,000 times on Instagram alone.

Well…I’m going to be frank. I’m tired of the trolling and the unwarranted negativity from certain individuals on my social. This is especially for you. pic.twitter.com/oh50wSLRde — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) March 25, 2018

Fans of Scott know he is dedicated to helping children and making their lives better. He and his brother, Drew, who is the other star of Property Brothers, released a country music version of Flo Rida’s My House and donated all the proceeds from the single to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The brothers also support pediatric cancer research through St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and they were both named Global Ambassadors for World Vision, helping to raise awareness of child trafficking and child labor. After becoming a Global Ambassador, Scott said, “It warms my heart and soul to know I have the ability to improve the life of a child I’ve never met and the community they call home.”