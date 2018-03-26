Josh Kushner, the brother in law of Ivanka Trump marched in DC with his model girlfriend, Karlie Kloss

There was a member of the extended Trump-Kushner family member at Saturday’s March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner (and brother in law of Ivanka Trump) attended the march, and also put his money where his mouth is with a $50k donation to the cause. Josh Kushner marched with his model girlfriend, Karlie Kloss, carrying signs to end gun violence.

Trump Brother In Law Josh Kushner Marched Saturday At The #MarchForOurLives In D.C.

The relationship between Jared Kushner and the rest of the Kushner family seems to be strained as Jared Kushner is working within a Trump family Republican administration and Joshua Kushner has made a point of calling himself a “lifelong Democrat” and publicly stated that he did not vote for Donald Trump.When Jared Kushner took a position at the Trump White House, he sold off many of his business assets to brother Josh Kushner, who attended Harvard undergrad and business school says T&C. Sources say that Josh Kushner rarely attends meetings at Kushner Companies, which include both of his parents and his two sisters.

But despite trying to keep a low profile, Joshua Kushner made the decision to publicly state that he was going to attend the March For Our Lives this past weekend in Washington, D.C. according to T&C. On Instagram, Joshua Kushner posted a photo of his girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss on his Instagram page holding a protest sign which read: “Load minds, not guns.”

New post (Jared Kushner's Brother Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss Went to the March For Our Lives Protest in D.C.) has been published on Hollywood – https://t.co/wPMy6HpLNo pic.twitter.com/mtFMC2rTWF — HollyWood News Channel (@hollywoodnewsch) March 26, 2018

Josh Kushner And Girlfriend Karlie Kloss Posted Support For Gun Control On Instagram

USA Today spotted Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss, dressed mostly in black and keeping a low profile on the Mall in Washington, D.C. And this is not the first time since Donald Trump took office that the younger Kushner son felt compelled to march for a cause in Washington. Josh Kushner also was in attendance for last year’s Women’s March in D.C. the day following President Trump’s inauguration (no word on whether he attended the inauguration the day before).

In the week before the #Marchforourlives, Josh Kushner posted an image on Instagram which read #IWillMarch to tell friends that he was planning to head to D.C. to make his feelings known about gun violence.

Load minds, not guns. #marchforourlives A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

Trump Inlaw Josh Kushner Also Showed Up At The D.C. Women’s March

Noam Galai, a Getty photographer, tweeted that he spotted Josh Kushner at the #Marchforourlives on Saturday.

“Look who was spotted at @AMarch4OurLives yesterday. Here is my photo of Jared Kushner’s brother at the March in DC.”

Axios broke the news that Josh Kushner tried to make a $50k donation to #Marchforourlives quietly.

“Josh Kushner — a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who founded Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm; Oscar, a health insurance company; and Cadre, a real estate investment platform (and brother of Jared) — has quietly donated $50,000 to March for Our Lives.”

#iwillmarch A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Youngest Trump Daughter Tiffany Trump Liked Multiple #MarchForOurLives Posts On Instagram

But there is another extended Trump family member who isn’t quite willing to bite the hand which feeds her but has shown silent support for the #Marchforourlives by liking various posts on Instagram, including those by Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss, and that is youngest Trump daughter, Tiffany Trump, says AOL.

A photo where Josh Kushner held a sign which read “Schools Not Warzones” got a like from Tiffany Trump, as did a photo from Karlie Kloss. Tiffany Trump also liked an Instagram album from the #Marchforourlives rally that read “Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections.”

Tiffany Trump is the only child of Marla Maples and Donald Trump.