‘Counting On’ Fans Think They Have Figured Out Why Duggar Family Engagements Are So Short

Fans of the Duggars – the popular fundamentalist Christian reality TV family from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On – are all too familiar with how the kids in the family go from getting engaged to getting married to being parents in just a matter of months. And, fans think that there is a very good reason that the Duggars are in such a rush to walk down the aisle – their parents’ strict courting rules. Could the Duggar kids be getting married so quickly because they want to have sex?

In Touch Weekly is reporting that Reddit users have started a thread about the reasons behind the quick Duggar engagements and marriages, and the conclusion is that they run, not walk, down the aisle because of hormones and Jim Bob’s desire to avoid scandal.

User LevyBevvy, who started the discussion, wrote that Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson both said they were surprised about getting engaged, and that made her wonder what was the cause of that.

She then went on to put forward the theory that the boys go to their dad when they have strong feelings and desires about women, and because he doesn’t want another scandal, Jim Bob goes out and finds them a wife.

Another user responded, “I always had a suspicion of this too. Between Josh and Jill both having been quoted by others as ‘hormonal’ and ‘boy crazy’ respectively, and then their rather immediate courtships and marriages… it wouldn’t surprise me if Jim Bob uses his local celebrity status for that.”

There could be some truth to what these fans are saying. Jill, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph all went from being single to courting to engaged to married in less than seven months. And recently, Josiah went from single to engaged in just two months. Only Jessa waited longer to get engaged, courting Ben Seewald for eleven months before he popped the question.

Except for Jinger, they all announced pregnancies within weeks of their honeymoons, which means as soon as the strict Duggar “no physical contact” rules no longer applied, the kids wasted no time when it came to getting to know their partners better.

In fact, Joy-Anna got pregnant so fast that rumors of a shotgun wedding went wild throughout her entire pregnancy, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip.

Someone ran the numbers when it came to Duggar courtships, marriages, and pregnancies, and it turns out it takes an average of 13.75 months between a courtship and a pregnancy announcement. Let that sink in for a bit. In just over a year, a Duggar child goes from being completely single to being married and expecting a baby.

The moral of the story being, if you court a Duggar, plan on your life changing very quickly.

