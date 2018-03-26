Life goes on for Angelina Jolie, who was all smiles with son Knox despite rumors of her ex-husband Brad Pitt reuniting with Jennifer Aniston.

Life goes on for Angelina Jolie who, in the wake of rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hooking up again, was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday with her son Knox. The pair was seen buying supplies from PetSmart, with the Oscar-winning actress donning an all-black ensemble.

Angelina and Knox, her 9-year-old son with Brad Pitt, were seen buying a bag of snake bedding from the pet store. According to Daily Mail, the 42-year-old mother of six was also spotted grocery shopping with Knox and Zahara earlier last week. Although Jolie was all smiles while hanging out with her children, she remained mum on the rumors about Pitt and Aniston’s reunion, which surfaced after Star magazine published a photo purporting to be Pitt and Aniston about to kiss. However, the actress’s representative told Yahoo Be that the picture is a fake.

The representative for the Mother’s Day actress said that the photo of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston isn’t real and that it was “digitally manipulated.” Although the Aniston rep didn’t comment further on the photo and the actress’s rumored relationship with Pitt, it is believed that the photo that has been circulating tabloids was taken from an image of Aniston on the set of the movie The Switch, which she appeared alongside Jason Bateman in 2009.

Pitt and Jolie formally separated in September 2016 after the First They Killed My Father producer filed for divorce and sought physical custody of their six children. In February, the court approved the couple’s request to extend private negotiations for the divorce.

As for Aniston, she confirmed her split from Justin Theroux in February after two and a half years of marriage. In a joint statement through Aniston’s publicists, it was said that the decision was “mutual and lovingly made.”

A source told People that Aniston and Theroux’s lifestyles and long separations contributed to the fall of their marriage. The fact that the couple never had any children also allegedly became an issue, as both Aniston and Theroux wanted to have a child, but “it didn’t work out.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first started dating in 1998 and went public as a couple in 1999. They broke up in January 2005, almost a year after Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Despite speculations suggesting the co-stars’ affair caused Pitt’s breakup with Aniston, a joint statement from Pitt and Aniston said that their separation did not result from any of the rumors being reported by tabloid media at the time.