‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Crossover: New Trailer Shows Morgan’s Coming

Along with the new trailer, AMC also revealed new key art and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4's official logline.

AMC released a new trailer for a Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover featuring the coming of Morgan (Lennie James). The almost four-minute teaser was revealed on Sunday’s Talking Dead episode along with a new key art and logline.

This will be the first time that an original The Walking Dead character will be seen crossing over in its spinoff series. As there will be a lot of new changes in the upcoming season, viewers will also see new faces joining Alicia (Alycia Debnam Carey), Madison (Kim Dickens), and the rest of the group.

“New people, I like new people,” Althea, another new series regular played by Maggie Grace, said in the trailer. Aside from the 34-year-old Lost star, fans will also see Jenna Elfman as Alicia’s new friend Naomi, and Garret Dillahunt as John in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover.

Also, according to TV Line, the newly-released trailer will answer the viewers’ question why Morgan ends up being in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover. This, too, will show why he is not even an inch worried about Frank Dillane’s character as Nick.

Aside from the new trailer, AMC also gave a glimpse of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover’s latest key art. It features the growing cast of The Walking Dead spinoff series, led by Morgan and Madison.

Additionally, the network officially released Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover’s logline, via the Hollywood Reporter.

“In season four, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones, who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead.”

The synopsis continued that the Fear the Walking Dead’s characters from the past will undergo different kinds of struggles and discoveries as they are about to meet new people, friends, enemies, and threats. Here, fans will see them fighting for each other and against one another. Of course, they, too, will be fighting against the walkers in an effort to survive the pressure of seeing their lives coming apart.

“There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for Fear the Walking Dead.”

Meanwhile, fans will also see the recurring characters of Kevin Zegers and Evan Gamble in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover.

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 crossover will air on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m., right after the final episode of The Walking Dead Season 8, on AMC.