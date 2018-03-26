Stormy Daniels Adult Videos Go Viral: Clips Of Donald Trump’s Alleged Mistress Surge In Views After Interview

The adult film star's '60 Minutes' interview has led to a surge of interest in her online.

Videos of Stormy Daniels are seeing a huge surge in interest after the adult film star’s 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, with many across the internet growing curious about the woman who allegedly had an affair with a married Donald Trump.

Daniels shared details about her alleged affair in an interview with Anderson Cooper, confirming that she slept with Donald Trump; an incident that happened just months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son. The interview was expected to draw millions of viewers, and now many more are taking to the internet to look up videos of Stormy Daniels, a trend the New York Post also noted when stories first broke of the alleged affair.

In the hours leading up to Sunday’s interview, Stormy Daniels was already trending across social media as many speculated what details she might reveal. That grew even more as the interview aired and in its aftermath, and not just across social media. Adult film sites like PornHub saw a huge surge in searches for Stormy Daniels, a trend that the site noted has been steady for several weeks now.

In an analysis of searches on the site, PornHub noted that women connected to Donald Trump have seen a giant boost after receiving news coverage. In the last week, searches for Playboy model Karen McDougal jumped by close to 1,200 percent after her CNN interview about an affair with Donald Trump, and searches for Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day actually jumped by more than 11,000 percent after the New York Post reported that she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr.

Stormy Daniels refuses to say if she has hard evidence of alleged affair with Trump https://t.co/mWToxr4V8S pic.twitter.com/AFNWNHSW0K — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2018

While it was not clear yet exactly how much of a jump Stormy Daniels saw after the 60 Minutes interview, the terms “Stormy Daniels video” have already registered as top searches in Google for a number of different countries. That was in line with previous trends, the New York Post noted.

“Pornhub Insights — the data analytics blog of porn streaming mecca Pornhub — shows worldwide users’ online searches for the porn star peaked at 375 percent above the two-week average on Jan. 14, just two days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump paid her $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter.”

It appears that the interest in video of Stormy Daniels could continue to remain popular. The adult film star and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, appear to have a knack for generating attention and have already teased more revelations lasting beyond the 60 Minutes interview, including potential photo or video evidence of the affair with Donald Trump.