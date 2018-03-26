Royal Expert Discusses Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Queen Elizabeth Leading Up To Wedding

In May, Meghan Markle will officially become a member of the royal family, after she weds Prince Harry. While much of the world is waiting for what some have dubbed the “wedding of the year,” many people are wondering what the relationship is like between Markle and Queen Elizabeth. Although there are no photographs of the two women next to each other, they have attended two public events together, and apparently spent time with each other in private as well. Now a new interview with royal expert, Katie Nicholl, is revealing more of what the relationship between the queen and Meghan Markle looks like.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl revealed that Queen Elizabeth is actually very supportive of the relationship between Prince Harry and Markle. Although some people may be talking about the former Suits actress’ past, and how she does not “look good on paper,” when it comes to her relationship with the royal family, it seems that this is not as big of a problem as one might believe.

As the author of a book on Prince Harry, Katie Nicholl was looking to find out what the queen really thought of Meghan Markle, and it seems that while she may be a divorcee, as well as older than the prince, these things are not being held against her. In fact, Nicholl shared that her sources said that Queen Elizabeth felt from the very beginning that, “Meghan was a positive person in Prince Harry’s life. That she made him very happy and that she was really very supportive.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are visiting Belfast today for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/vzizD09LYF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Last week it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had finally given her official consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to get married. While the announcement was very similar to how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s consent was worded, there were some differences, including how the women were addressed, with Markle only being referred to by her legal name. However, while the announcement may not have been the same, it is being said that the queen will be playing a “very prominent and important role” in her grandson’s wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay Service. The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/gBXY4Dp7IL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018

Sources from Windsor Castle apparently told Katie Nicholl that the queen is being extremely accommodating of the couple’s relationship when it comes to the wedding planning. It seems that the queen told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that this is their day and they should plan the wedding the way they want to.

With the special relationship that Prince Harry and the queen have, it makes sense that she would be happy for her grandson, now that he has found the woman he plans to settle down with. While Meghan Markle’s past may not look like one the queen would approve of, it seems that their relationship is rather solid and one that will only grow stronger as Markle settles in as a member of the royal family.