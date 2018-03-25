The estranged father of Elon Musk says it was 'God's plan'

Elon Musk’s estranged father, Errol Musk has a ten-month-old baby with his 30-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol Musk, 72, a South African businessman, is estranged from his son, inventor Elon Musk, and the two do not speak. Elon Musk has dismissed his father as evil.

Errol Musk divorced Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, and married Heide Bezuidenhout when Elon Musk was 20 and Jana Bezuidenhout was four, according to PageSix. Errol Musk stated that he doesn’t consider Jana Bezuidenhout his stepdaughter because she didn’t live with him and her mother full-time growing up. Errol Musk and Heide Jana Bezuidenhout were married for eighteen years, and divorced when Jana was 22.

Errol Musk Says He Doesn’t Consider Jana Bezuidenhout His Stepdaughter

Errol Musk says that the baby, 10-month-old Elliot is “God’s plan” and an “exquisite child.”

“One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan.”

But Errol Musk did not initially believe that the pregnancy of Jana Bezuidenhout was God’s plan because he compelled her to have a DNA test on baby Elliot. Errol Musk said he assumed that the baby was fathered by Jana Bezuidenhout’s ex. The DNA test proved that Errol Musk is the father of Bezuidenhout’s 10-month-old baby.

Now Errol Musk has nothing but positive things to say about Jana Bezuidenhout.

“Jana is a delightful girl and a wonderful mother. She said I changed her life.”

But Elon Musk says whatever his father is up to, it’s not good.

“My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil.” “[Errol is a] terrible human being.”

Elon Musk said that as a child, he felt bad for his father, Errol Musk, because after the divorce, Elon Musk and his two younger siblings, Kimbal and Tosca Musk, lived with their mother, Maye, a model, said Rolling Stone. Elon Musk explains that he briefly went to live with his father, but soon realized he had made a mistake.

Elon Musk Has Called His Father, Errol Musk, Evil And A Criminal

“Yeah, I was sad for my father. But I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was.”

Elon Musk says his father, Errol Musk, is a brilliant engineer, and that is where he inherited his abilities.

“I’m naturally good at engineering that’s because I inherited it from my father. What’s very difficult for others is easy for me. For a while, I thought things were so obvious that everyone must know this.”

But Elon Musk says his father has other qualities that help make him who he is today, and many of them are negative, including being emotionally abusive.

“He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea.”

Elon Musk stated that Errol Musk was only physically violent when Elon was young, but the emotional abuse continued. Recalling his childhood, Elon then started to cry during his interview with Rolling Stone.

“You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. Um…”

Elon Musk said he tried everything he could think of to mend his relationship with his father, but to no avail. Elon Musk explained that when he left South Africa for Canada to attend college his father told him he would fail.

Elon Musk Said His Father Routinely Called Him An Idiot

“He said rather contentiously that I’d be back in three months, that I’m never going to make it, that I’m never going to make anything of myself. He called me an idiot all the time. That’s the tip of the iceberg, by the way.”

Elon Musk stated that he has no contact with his father, Errol Musk.