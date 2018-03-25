‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Schemes With Victor Against Jack, Jill Has Unfinished Business

Jack discovers a surprise from Victor's hard drive. Jill returns to deal with an unfinished business.

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Jack is going to face several problems in the coming weeks. Spoilers for the week of Mar. 26 tease that he will discover something shocking from the hard drive he stole at the ranch. Meanwhile, Jill will be back in town, and this spells trouble as well.

Jack’s son schemes against him

The Young and the Restless’ episode last Friday ended with a cliffhanger as Victor (Eric Braeden) lay unconscious at the bottom of the stair, thanks to JT (Thad Luckinbill). On Monday, Jack (Peter Bergman) finds Victor’s body, but before he calls 911, he went to Victor’s home office and took a rather valuable-looking hard drive, a document, and a gadget from Victor’s drawer, according to Soaps.com.

When Jack arrives home and is left alone, he plugs the hard drive to his laptop. He was stunned by what he first saw on the storage. Apparently, his son Kyle (recast Michael Mealor) has been communicating with Victor. It looks like they are plotting a scheme against Jack. In one of the messages, Kyle told Victor, “My Dad will never know what hit him,” The Young and the Restless spoilers tease via Soaps.com.

What is Kyle up to? The Young and the Restless might soon find out as Michael Mealor debuts as Kyle Abbott this week. Kyle has been in New York City working, but he’s coming back to Genoa City. And it looks like he is going to be a headache for Jack.

Jill returns to town

Meanwhile, another character making a comeback is Jill (Jess Walton). The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jill returns to Genoa City to take care of business. This week, she reunites with her son, Billy (Jason Thompson) and gives him a lesson about the past, which will enlighten Billy, via Soap Central.

This history lesson from Jill might be connected to Jack’s claim as the heir of Jabot now that Dina (Marla Adams) has revealed that is not John’s son and so he is not really an Abbott. Soap Hub speculates that Billy might be the one to take over the company from Jack.

Later on The Young and the Restless, spoilers tease that Jill is going to face a confrontation with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). It looks like Jill is going to stick around for a while.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.