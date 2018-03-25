The R-rated follow-up to the 2016 hit features more snarky mutants who could star in their own standalone movies.

It has been a long wait but fans were finally blessed with a full Deadpool 2 trailer that offered a clear look at the new antiheroes who will be joining Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated sequel. In addition to Avengers: Infinity War actor Josh Brolin and Julian Dennison of Hunt for the Wilderpeople, the upcoming film will also feature mutants who are set to make up the cinematic version of the X-Force. Interestingly, the teaser may have hinted at a new Wolverine possibly becoming a part of the team.

People are still dealing with Hugh Jackman’s decision to leave the role of Wolverine after completing Logan yet there are speculations that a new version of the adamantium-clawed mutant will be introduced in the future. According to Comicbook.com, the new Wolverine could join X-Force soon after the release of Deadpool 2.

There are too many awesome scenes in the Deadpool 2 trailer, from Wade Wilson crashing into Dopinder’s taxi to Cable leaping over a gigantic truck. Zazie Beetz also gets some action as Domino takes on some bad guys and Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead even gets a boop from Ryan Reynolds’ assassin. However, one of the more hilarious jokes in the teaser comes from Wade’s line asking for accomplices who are “tough, morally flexible, and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-to-12 years.” Some believe that the Merc With A Mouth may have been referring to a younger Wolverine who could be introduced in the sequel.

But who could play the new Wolverine, if one does show up in Deadpool 2? Although a few strapping young actors have been vocal about wanting to take on the role, the possible option is young Dafne Keen, who portrayed X-23 in Logan. After all, Laura Kinney eventually joins X-Force and takes on the Wolverine mantle in the comic books. However, there have been no updates on whether Keen will appear in the film.

Although the possibility of a new Wolverine is still uncertain, fans can expect plenty of action for X-Force in Deadpool 2. Hopefully, a spin-off movie featuring the mutant team will follow soon after the sequel’s release on May 18.