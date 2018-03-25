What John Cena Thinks About ‘Jumanji’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

John Cena and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two outstanding wrestlers who have made a great impact on the sport through their WWE performances and notoriety, and successfully transitioned into the movie industry. Presently, Dwayne Johnson ranks top of the list of the most popular actors on social media, with 12.7 million followers on Twitter, 57.3 million on Facebook and an impressive 102 million followers on Instagram. He beats Will Smith and Finn Wolfhard who take second place and third respectively.

With fans frequently comparing the two, John Cena recently spoke to The Wrap about this, saying that the two are not even in the same league. According to the wrestler, The Rock has done unbelievable things in both the entertainment and sports world, and was simply ‘an anomaly’. He also talked about The Rock’s influence on people’s lives, saying his popularity on social media is a testament to achieving success through hard work.

That said, both men have lots of similarities, having first become world famous as wrestlers on WWE, and going on into the movie industry, although John Cena has yet to make a full transition, and is still a full-time wrestler. They are also outstanding promoters when it comes to the mic, with The Rock being a legend for pulling off immense charisma and promos, while at it.

John Cena, is also exceptional in this and has been able to draw huge numbers of fans this way. The Rock has been heralded as one of the all-time best professional wrestlers and among the top box office draws. He has previously been described as the greatest superstar in wrestling by Hulk Hogan, and according to The WrestleCrap Book of Lists by R.D. Reynolds, he was the biggest WWE star from the years 1999 to 2004.

Currently one of the highest paid movie stars in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson began acting in 1999 on the That ’70s Show and after this was featured on Star Trek: Voyager in an episode titled “Tsunkatse”. Some of the more notable recent movies that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has starred in include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Baywatch, Moana, Rampage, Central Intelligence, The Fate of the Furious and San Andreas.