‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 2: Marlena Meets Laura, Eli Apologizes

More drama comes to Salem in the first week of April.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 2 reveal that a lot of drama will be going down in Salem and in Hong Kong, where many Salem residents such as Shawn, Belle, Hope, Chad, Abigail, and Stefan currently are.

According to the latest spoilers by Soaps and Daytime Royalty, Abe and Valerie will get into a fight about Lani and Eli’s affair. The two will be invested in their children’s lives and argue about what is the best thing for their unborn baby. Meanwhile, Abigail will take the stand in Gabi’s murder trial. However, it won’t be Abby who is doing the talking. Abigail’s alter-ego, “Gabby” will be the one on the stand and she’ll drop a bombshell. After the testimony, Abby’s alter-ego and Gabi will face off.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 3, reveal that Steve Johnson will be adjusting to his new life as a blind man. Steve’s eyesight will have officially been damaged and he won’t be able to see anything. However, with Kayla by his side, the two will fight to get through the difficult period. Meanwhile, Lani will feel broken and alone, but Eli will be there for her. Eli will even tell her that he wants to raise their baby together.

Days of our Lives fans will watch on Wednesday, April 4, as Justin will realize he’s made a huge mistake with his wife, Adrienne. He will then scramble to make up for his blunder. Meanwhile, Chad will put the squeeze on Stefan and he will be forced to reveal the identity of the mystery woman he was seen with in Hong Kong. All the while, Sonny’s love life will heat up as he and Leo get to know each other a bit better.

In the latest #DAYS, chaos erupts in the courtroom after Lani's confession.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/8yZJ0IMuG3 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 24, 2018

On Thursday, Steve will meet Stefan for the very first time, and it won’t be a civil meeting. Steve will give Stefan a serious warning to stay out of trouble and away from his loved ones. Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Jennifer and Eric share a romantic date night. On Friday, Leo will share some shocking news with Sonny and Vivian will go the extra mile to take down her enemies.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.