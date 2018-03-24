Jeremy Vuolo Hasn’t Been Cooking For Jinger Duggar, But He Did Help His Pregnant Wife In Another Way

Jinger Duggar couldn't step foot in the kitchen at one point during her pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar has discovered a downside of eating for two. Pregnancy is the perfect excuse to occasionally pig out, but sometimes it can be difficult for a mom-to-be to keep down her favorite foods. Being pregnant also makes cooking more of a chore, which is something Jinger has found out. The Duggar daughter’s husband hasn’t been helping her out in the kitchen. However, there’s no need for fans to be concerned; Jeremy Vuolo is making sure that his wife and his unborn child don’t go hungry.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jinger Duggar revealed that she suffered from a pretty serious case of morning sickness at one point during her pregnancy. She said that she dealt with it by resting and “taking it easy” as often as possible, and she also did her best to avoid spending time in the kitchen. Cooking made her feel ill, so Jeremy Vuolo had to step in and take care of their meals. According to Jinger, he opted to get take out instead of attempting to cook.

“He got me take out food a lot because I did not want to step foot in the kitchen. It made me nauseous, so he did that for that season and that was very, very good.”

During a recent episode of Counting On, Jeremy Vuolo admitted that Jinger Duggar makes most of their meals. They had invited another couple over to visit, and Jeremy’s friend James quizzed them on who cooks more often. Jeremy said that he spends a lot of time in the kitchen, but this is simply because he likes to eat; his wife is the one who does all the work. However, Jeremy claimed that this is because she has such amazing culinary skills.

“She’s a phenomenal cook,” he gushed. “So it’s like she wouldn’t want me to cook.”

Jeremy also has a habit of getting distracted whenever he gets in front of a hot stove. He was supposed to be helping James make fajitas, but he decided to try to grow an avocado tree instead. He also had a hard time focusing on the task at hand when he and Jinger took a cooking class during their Australian honeymoon. The chef teaching Jeremy how to properly prepare prawns had to tell him to get his paws off of Jinger because the pastor was more interested in PDA than using prongs.

That wasn’t the only time Jeremy Vuolo attempted to improve his culinary skills. He and his wife also learned how to make tacos during an immersive cooking class in Laredo. Afterwards, Jinger Duggar said that she thought that he could “throw a meal together” for her. However, it seems as though he’d rather avoid all that work and just buy her dinner instead.

Jinger Duggar didn’t say whether she tried to use her namesake to relieve her morning sickness. According to the American Pregnancy Association, some foods and drinks that may help with nausea include ginger snaps, ginger tea, and ginger ale.

Luckily for Jinger, she currently feels no need to experiment with morning sickness remedies. She recently entered her 24th week of pregnancy, and she revealed that she’s feeling much better now.

“I’m feeling really good at this point! I’m passed any and all morning sickness,” the Duggar daughter said. “It’s kind of — as someone labeled it — the honeymoon phase of the pregnancy because you’re not super big, but you’re enjoying the pregnancy.”

In other words, she and Jeremy can go back to enjoying home-cooked meals.