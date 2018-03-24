WWE News: Roman Reigns Reveals If He Still Gets Surprised By Fans Showering Him With Boos

Roman Reigns is still getting showered by boos but there is no denying that he has a fair share of fans.

Roman Reigns is the most polarizing WWE superstar today and possibly in history. Reigns has made progress in his promo skills, as well as his wrestling skills, but fans still shower him with boos every week. In a recent interview, Reigns revealed if he still gets surprised and bothered by the reaction of the audience every time he comes out of the curtain.

“The Big Dog” was a recent guest on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg (h/t Wrestling Inc.) and one of the topics of conversation is the mixed reactions Reigns get ever since the WWE decided to make him the face of the company. Reigns was asked what his reaction is every time fans boo him and he said that he’s already “bulletproof” from all the negativity.

“In life, everyone wants to see you do good, but not too good, you know what I mean? Once you pass that threshold of doing really well for major success, then I think the questions, possible jealousy come out and that is when negativity starts showing its face, but if you are strong in your convictions and know who you are, you have to be bulletproof to that.”

Reigns added that he really does not care about his haters and he is content with his own set of fans. Despite the boos every time he steps in the ring, there is a fair share of Reigns fans in the arena. Majority of his fans are women and children, just like with John Cena.

Roman Reigns poses for the crowd before a WWE match. WWE

Roman Reigns started his WWE career as part of The Shield with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in 2012. After two very impressive and dominant years, The Shield broke up and Reigns was pushed to the top very quickly. It was not well received by the majority of the WWE Universe and it has led to the WWE changing their plans.

At WrestleMania 31, Reigns was supposed to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship but plans changed when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title. Reigns defeated Triple H to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32 but it did not help him get over the crowd.

In last year’s WrestleMania, the WWE fully embraced Reigns’ status as a tweener as he defeated The Undertaker. Reigns continues to get mixed reactions from the crowd and the WWE seems to not care about it anymore. Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns is expected to win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. According to Cageside Seats, Reigns will start a feud with Samoa Joe, who is coming off an injury, after WrestleMania 34. Whether fans like it or not, Reigns is the face of the WWE and the company is content that he gets a reaction.