Jennifer Garner’s Ex Michael Vartan Was Asked If He Would Ever Get Back Together With Her

The 'Alias' co-stars dated in real life between 2003 and 2004.

Before Ben Affleck, there was Michael Vartan in Jennifer Garner’s life. Jennifer and Michael were co-stars in Alias, with Jennifer playing the lead role and Michael’s character was her co-worker and love interest. The two took their on-screen romance one step further and actually dated in real life for about a year between 2003 and 2004 before Jennifer hooked up with Ben Affleck.

Michael Vartan recently spoke with E!’s Daily Pop where he was asked about his famous ex-girlfriend. As fate would have it, both he and Jennifer Garner are now single. The 49-year-old actor has been divorced since 2014, while Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

E!’s correspondents asked Michael if he would ever want to get back together with Jennifer. His response, however, would disappoint hopeful Alias fans.

“Oh my god,” Michael Vartan exclaimed when asked the direct question.

The talk show hosts then flashed photos of Michael and Jennifer from when they were still dating, making the actor reminisce their happy moments together. However, he insisted that he wouldn’t want to “dip back into the ex-pool.”

“I don’t think so. If it didn’t work once, there’s a reason it didn’t work.”

Michael also stated that he’s single now, and “single for life.” He gushed about the only girl in his life – his 14-year-old chocolate Labrador named Millie.

Jennifer Garner with Michael Vartan in 2002. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I am single. Single for life, unless she has four legs. That’s a whole different story. [Millie] is the love of my life,” the actor said.

“Everyone’s getting single. It’s crazy. Everyone’s realizing that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they’re great, they’re great and when they’re not, they’re not.”

Even though he doesn’t want to rekindle his relationship with Jennifer Garner, Michael is totally up for a professional reunion. Speaking with Collider last year, the TV star said that it would be “fun” to do an Alias reboot.

“They better hurry up because we’re not getting any younger. I cannot run as fast as I used to, and I’m sure Jennifer [Garner] would be tired of running down all those hallways, with different wigs and in different parts of the world,” Vartain said.

“I would totally be up for a reboot, if it ever happened, but I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Michael recalled his experience working on their hit TV show, which aired for five seasons. The actor also praised Jennifer Garner for her amazing portrayal as Sidney Bristow.

“When the show aired, it was just such a new phenomenon and [Jennifer Garner] was so amazing in the show. And to have this beautiful woman who’s a martial arts expert and a disguise expert, with a comic book flair to it, it was just fun…I’ve been doing this almost 30 years and, to this day, it’s still probably the best experience I’ve ever had,” Michael added.

Michael Vartan currently stars in The Arrangement, a drama series on E! that tells of a dark love story set in Hollywood. As for his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Garner is about to make a major comeback into the action world. The 45-year-old actress is set to release a new action thriller titled Peppermint. Jennifer has been posting photos of her training and exercise routine to prepare for her role.

According to Variety, Peppermint will hit theaters on Sept. 7. The movie is directed by Taken creator Pierre Morel. Jennifer’s character is a mom who goes into a frantic revenge after discovering that her family was brutally killed.