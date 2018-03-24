Paris Hilton Loses $2M Engagement Ring While Partying Hard In Miami, Frantic Search Led By Fiancé Chris Zylka

The hotel heiress was reportedly crying as the security team and her fiancé started an exhaustive search for the pricey ring, 'Page Six' reported.

Paris Hilton had quite a scare after losing her $2 million engagement ring from fiancé Chris Zylka. The bride-to-be was partying hard at a massive Miami club when the pricey ring reportedly flew off her finger.

According to a report by Page Six, the 37-year-old hotel heiress was dancing in the early hours of Friday when the 20-carat diamond engagement ring flew into the crowd.

Apparently, Hilton was dancing the night away to a set by British DJs Above and Beyond when the ring accidentally slipped from her finger.

One witness told the outlet that the engaged celebrity was “dancing with her hands in the air” when her “giant ring had flown off.” Hilton was reportedly panicked after the incident, especially since the venue was packed and very dark.

The club, which is a former RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood, is nearly 50,000 square foot and can accommodate up to 7,000 guests.

The VIP area of the club quickly became the site of a frantic search led by Hilton’s fiancé. Sources told the outlet that the distraught reality star waited tearfully nearby as Zylka and a security team scoured the area.

Other guests at the club also helped by looking for the ring, with “people crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people’s feet, and under seats.” Despite all the panic, Zylka was “astonishingly calm” during the search, Hollywood Life reported.

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨????✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Fortunately, Hilton’s ginormous rock was unexpectedly found in an ice bucket two tables down from where she had been partying. Witnesses claimed that the distraught heiress cried with relief when the expensive ring was safely put back on her finger.

Hilton has always been very protective of her diamond engagement ring ever since Zylka gave it to her when he popped the question before New Year’s Eve of 2017.

#Yas I Do ???????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:04pm PST

In a previous report by E! News, it has been alleged that the socialite hired 24/7 security to watch over and protect her $2 million engagement ring. According to the outlet, Hilton wants to ensure its safety at all times, especially since her home was robbed by the infamous Bling Ring.

In addition, she has been showing off her jaw-dropping engagement ring on social media, making it an easy target.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip. The actor presented the hotel heiress with a gigantic, pear-shaped sparkler designed by diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene.