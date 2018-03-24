Karen McDougal Pictures: Viral Photo Shows Playboy Model Beside Donald Trump While He’s With Melania At Party

McDougal claimed that she and Donald Trump were together dozens of times, with the affair taking place just after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son.

Karen McDougal is getting a new round of viral attention, with pictures of the Playboy model spreading across the internet including one that shows her smiling alongside alleged affair partner Donald Trump while he’s at a party with both his wife and daughter.

McDougal spilled details of her alleged affair with Trump this week, saying in an interview with CNN that the affair was mutual and that Donald Trump developed real feelings for her. As ABC News noted, the former Playboy model said she and Trump were together dozens of times during the relationship, but McDougal said she would later be filled with regret for carrying on an affair with a man who had just married Melania the previous year — and just after she gave birth to their son, Barron.

“When I look back, where I was back then, I know it’s wrong,” Karen McDougal said in this week’s interview (via the BBC). “I’m really sorry for that. I know it’s a wrong thing to do.”

McDougal was speaking out just days before a 60 Minutes is set to air with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump around the same time as McDougal.

In the wake of the interview, pictures of Karen McDougal are going viral across the internet, including one that showed McDougal posing in her Playboy bunny outfit alongside Donald Trump at a party he attended with daughter Ivanka Trump and wife Melania. It was not immediately clear if the photo was taking before or during their alleged affair.

This is not the first time that photos of Karen McDougal have gone viral. Stories of her alleged affair with Donald Trump broke just days before the 2016 election, leading to her name becoming one of the top trending terms across social media and photos — both nude and clothed — spreading as well.

Though McDougal already had a level of fame as a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, the story of the alleged affair from the Wall Street Journal threw an even bigger spotlight on her. The story alleged that Karen McDougal was planning to go public about the affair but that she signed a $150,000 deal with American Media, the company that owns the National Enquirer, for the exclusive rights to the story. The outlet ended up killing the story in what was seen as a bid to protect Donald Trump.