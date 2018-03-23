Meghan Markle Drops Whopper Of A ‘Baby Hint’ As Prince Harry Marvels Over ‘Non-Slip’ Baby Tub

It looks as though Meghan Markle may have a royal brood of her own on her mind these days.

The ink isn’t dry yet on the royal wedding invitations, but it seems Meghan Markle is looking ahead to a future time beyond her nuptials to Prince Harry. According to the latest reports, Meghan dropped a “major royal baby hint” while recently looking at some baby items with her future husband Prince Harry.

With the birth of Kate Middleton’s third child just a few weeks away, it appears Meghan is thinking about her own future brood, suggests People Magazine. When Harry and Meghan recently found themselves surrounded by innovative and hypoallergenic baby products at a science fair, it appeared Meghan started thinking about her own future use of these products.

The soon-to-be bride and groom were touring the campus of the Next Generation Science Park in Northern Ireland when they met a husband and wife who are in business together. The married couple makes the baby products that caught Meghan’s eye.

The products included a Moses blanket, an infant’s bathtub that allows the baby to sit up while in the water, and a changing mat. Harry was enthused with the baby’s bathtub, recognizing almost instantly that it was “non-slip.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle then visited the Belfast campus of Northern Ireland’s next generation science park, @CatalystIncHQ, to meet some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs and innovators. pic.twitter.com/OUgBw4FUDE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

It sounded as if Harry is no stranger to the bathing rituals of babies. Perhaps he picked up some pointers from watching his niece and nephew go through the process over the last few years, suggests People. He seemed to appreciate how the tub kept the baby safely upright during bathing.

Meghan, on the other hand, looked at the products and described them with a few words. “It’s very sweet.”

She then pointed to the group of products and said, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

It’s no secret that both Harry and Meghan love kids. Harry seems to gravitate toward children at many of the royal engagements he attends. He is often seen with kids around him at these events on the various video clips taken throughout the years. Meghan has even traveled to Rwanda to do some work that benefited kids. Harry supports several charities that benefit children as well.

The wedding invitations for their big day on May 19 were put in the mail this week, according to the latest reports. There are 600 invitations in total, and since they were mailed out on Thursday, many of the recipients are probably looking at them right about now. Of course, that all depends on how the mail delivery service is in the U.K.