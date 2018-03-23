‘Counting On’ Fans Throw Shade At Derick Dillard After Duggar Family Post Photo With Baby Israel

Duggar family fans hope that Jill Duggar's son will be nothing like his daddy.

Derick Dillard has been in the news quite often these days. His absence on the new season of Counting On has heightened fans’ interest in Jill Duggar’s husband. The 29-year-old missionary got booted from the show for his transphobic tweets against Jazz Jennings, the star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz, and he certainly has not changed his ways since then. Still, to this day, he stands by his public comments and insists that transgender is wrong.

In fact, getting eliminated from Counting On has made the husband of Jill Duggar even more resolute in his stance.

The tweet that is currently pinned on his account reads, “Don’t compromise your values for your voice,” which suggests that he values opposing the transgender movement that is happening all across the country.

In another comment he wrote on Twitter on February 28, 2018, he again stated that TLC is using Jazz for public’s attention, which refers to the tweet he made in late 2017 that stated that he thinks the children in the transgender movement are being manipulated by the politicians and adults.

While he has some supporters, many Counting On fans disapprove of his message. So when the Duggar family shared a throwback picture of Derick with his son, Israel Dillard, some of the fans could not help but throw shade in the comment section.

Others chose to ask about Derick’s health, which has been in question ever since he went to Central America as a missionary.

Despite the negative press around her husband, Jill Duggar cannot be more supportive of him. Ever since the new season of Counting On premiered on TLC, she has been filling her Instagram account with pictures of Derick even though there is no special update or reason to post about him.

The 26-year-old also has been kicked off the show for Derick’s views.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard currently live in northwestern Arkansas with their two children, Israel and Samuel, after spending a year in Central America.