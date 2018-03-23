Daniel Bryan Will Be Forced To Undergo Medical Testing After Every Match

Here's what Daniel Bryan will need to do after wrestling every match.

The WWE Universe is still buzzing about WWE doctors finally medically clearing Daniel Bryan to wrestle again. With less than three weeks left until the grandest stage of them all, most fans are thinking about the possibilities for Bryan in New Orleans and upcoming dream matches. However, he’s not exactly out of the woods just yet because WWE officials had stipulations for him if he wanted to wrestle inside a WWE ring.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan has agreed to an extremely strict concussion protocol and will be examined by doctors immediately after working matches. Bryan’s health is the top priority for WWE officials, so he’ll be undergoing those tests after every match until the powers that be are satisfied Bryan is absolutely healthy and doesn’t need to be watched for serious injuries any longer.

Daniel Bryan will be under a microscope, but he’s been given the green light to wrestle and he didn’t waste any time on SmackDown Live this week. He brawled with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before being taken out of the arena on a stretcher. The injury angle could lead to Bryan’s involvement in a big tag team match with Shane McMahon, Owens, and Zayn at WrestleMania 34, but it’s possible that WWE officials may not allow Bryan to wrestle a full match so quickly after being cleared.

‘As long as he stays healthy, Daniel Bryan will continue to wrestle.’ WWE

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Daniel Bryan has been training over the past two years and there have been other rumors about him help Brie Bella train in their backyard. That also explains why he looked so great on SmackDown Live and didn’t have any ring rust. WWE officials will be more likely to book him for a match on the grandest stage of them all if the powers that be set the huge tag team match for the event.

After three years of waiting, the WWE Universe is anxious to see what Bryan does on WWE programming going forward. The possibilities are endless, but like Kurt Angle before him, WWE officials aren’t expected to let Daniel Bryan wrestle without being positive that he’s healthy. The WWE Universe has been patient, but the fans just need to wait a little longer to see what’s next for “The Yes Movement” going forward.