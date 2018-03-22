‘One Piece’ Chapter 899 Spoilers: Straw Hats Escape, Big Mom Gets Her Cake

One Piece Chapter 899 is about to be released but for fans who just can’t wait and don’t mind to know a bit of the plot in advance, here are some of the hottest spoilers making their rounds on the net. As expected, the upcoming installment of Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga series will be full of action as the plot nears the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc.

Straw Hats Escapes

One Piece Chapter 899 will be about the Straw Hats’ struggle to escape Big Mom’s territory, which is not a big surprise at all since that is exactly what they’ve been trying to do for the past chapters. But it will be different this time because finally, Luffy will be on board the Sunny.

In One Piece Chapter 898, which is available on a number of sites such as Manga Stream, the Vinsmokes were a big help in dealing with Big Mom’s subordinates who were bent on preventing Luffy and Sanji make their rendezvous with the rest of the crew. Despite numerous oppositions, Sanji finally reached Cacao Island’s harbor and the last panel shows him excitedly shouting that he can already see the Sunny.

One Piece Chapter 899 spoilers leaked via Reddit indirectly confirms that Sanji will be successful in boarding the ship. Posted by a Redditor named erehh, the spoilers reveal that Daifuku will attack the Sunny but his attack will be countered by Sanji. This suggests that Sanji will reach the ship and, since he was carrying Luffy on his back, Luffy should be reunited with their teammates as well.

Judge Shows His Moves

But fans can’t expect the Straw Hats’ exit to go smoothly. In fact, with Big Mom’s armada in pursuit, the Yonko’s ships will likely give it their all and bombard Sunny with their biggest guns in an attempt to sink the ship and stop their retreat.

Thankfully, Judge will prove to be useful at this point. Judge will shield the Sunny with his own floating castle, taking up some damage in the process.

Big Mom and the Wedding Cake

For fans who are wondering if Big Mom will ever get her cake and stop her rampage, it could already happen in One Piece Chapter 899. It was revealed that Bege will drop the cake in front of the Yonko, which makes it highly likely for her to regain some rationality after eating it.

But of course, it is not yet certain what Big Mom will do after eating the cake. Some fans feel that the extent of her power was not really displayed yet, which is a bit disappointing. If Oda plans to fulfill the wishes of some fans, the best time to showcase Big Mom’s strength will be in One Piece Chapter 899 or the succeeding chapters and let her kill some minor characters in the process.