Peyton Reed insists that Evangeline Lilly's character will not depend on Paul Rudd's superhero in the MCU flick.

Fans might be excited about Avengers: Infinity War at the moment, but there is also much to look forward to in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film. After all, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first MCU flick that features a female superhero in the top billing ahead of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Not surprisingly, Peyton Reed wants the world to know that Hope van Dyne will be more than just a love interest to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang later this year.

There is little doubt that Hank Pym’s daughter was one of the coolest characters introduced in the first Ant-Man movie. The film’s post-credit scene even hinted at Hope van Dyne finally taking on the Wasp mantle that originally belonged to her mother, Janet. But Peyton Reed says people should not expect Hope to be a mere sidekick to Scott Lang. The Ant-Man and the Wasp director recently spoke to Empire (via Comic Book Movie), confirming that Evangeline Lilly’s character is “not a supporting character.”

Peyton Reed stressed that Hope van Dyne is “a lead character” and “a fully-formed hero” in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The director added that he felt “a certain responsibility with the Wasp” since she is “one of the first female Marvel heroes” with the Invisible Woman from Fantastic Four. Reed went on to reveal that Evangeline Lilly’s character might even decide to leave Ant-Man to possibly star in her own solo outing in the future, saying Hope might wonder if she needs “Scott Lang in her life.”

The thought of Hope van Dyne setting off for an adventure of her own certainly is an interesting one. After all, the character already proved her independence in the first film, and Hope obviously has the better suit, as shown in the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer. There is a possibility that Evangeline Lilly will show up without Paul Rudd’s character in future MCU films. Hope might even team up with the other female Marvel heroines if the studio decides to release an all-girl ensemble movie.

It might be too soon to expect Hope van Dyne to abandon Scott Lang just yet. In the meantime, Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled for release on July 6.