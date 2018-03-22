A mysterious Twitter post from 2012 emerges amid Vanessa Trump and Don Jr.'s divorce filing

A pair of mystery feet on Aubrey O’Day’s Twitter account from five years ago has many wondering which couple is playing footsie in the picture. Daily Mail thinks it has the answer.

Rumors continue to plague the divorce filing of Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump. And, at the center of Don Jr.’s marital discourse is a former Danity Kane member, Aubrey O’Day. A picture of two people’s feet — presumably, belonging to a woman and a man — appeared in a DM update on Wednesday.

Presumably, Aubrey O’Day or someone with access to her Twitter account posted the image in March of 2012, nearly six years to the date of the story. While a caption on the post only refers to the mystery man as Aubrey’s “babe,” the site suggests O’Day is playing “footsie in bed” with Donald Trump Jr. during the president’s eldest son’s alleged affair with the pop star. It adds that the man’s feet bear “striking similarities” with those of Donald Trump Jr.

The Daily Mail created a side-by-side image comparison of Don Jr.’s feet from two images: the one in question (via Aubrey’s retro Twitter post) and a close-up snap from an undated picture he appears in aboard a boat during a fishing excursion.

Vanessa Trump filed to divorce Donald Trump Jr. last week, according to an AOL report. It’s unclear what prompted the filing; Vanessa allegedly learned about Don Jr. and Aubrey’s affair years ago. There is some speculation that the mother of four tried to salvage her marriage and stick it out during the president’s time in office.

My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks! True Love Feet. pic.twitter.com/zeNRyp47 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) March 24, 2012

Aubrey O’Day rose to stardom in 2005 when she joined the all-girl band that Sean Combs founded. The group has since disbanded. Vanessa and Donald Jr. wed the same year.

Aubrey appeared in Season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice at a time Don Jr. was a guest judge. Some reports claim Trump and O’Day hit things off during the 2011 season. Others suggest the couple had been dating for years. AOL wrote, “There have been signs that the two were romantically involved for years.”

Former talk show host Arsenio Hall competed during Season 5 of the reality TV show. Ostensibly, as reports claim, Hall “seemed to confirm” the buzz about Don Jr. and Aubrey O’Day’s affair in a tweet he posted Tuesday.

The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes. https://t.co/72OiT0fBUL — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 20, 2018

Multiple reports suggest that Don Jr. misled Aubrey; he allegedly told her that his marriage was broken. According to an unnamed source, Trump was making moves to end his marriage and told Aubrey they had fallen out of love with one another. At the time of the alleged relationship, Vanessa was pregnant with her fourth child.

“Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

After the couple’s alleged affair ended, Aubrey supposedly fired off a string of cryptic tweets that appeared to confirm her relationship with Trump — along with her broken heart. O’Day wrote a song in 2013 titled, “DJT.” Bustle wrote that the song is about Aubrey’s relationship and painful breakup with Trump.

Neither Aubrey O’Day nor Don Jr. has commented on the record about the rumors of an affair. O’Day has been romantically linked to Evan Ross, Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, and DJ Cassidy.