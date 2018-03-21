Target Has Created ‘Unicorn Magic’ Ice Cream With Glitter Candy Bits For Your Mystical Cravings

It may be one of the strangest creations ever, but it will likely also become one of the biggest sellers.

It is a moment in time where people will enjoy some of the strangest things and get excited about something that would never make much sense during any era. Unicorns are mythological creatures that many people have used as a term for something that is hard to find. Target has taken the word “unicorn” and attached it to their brand new ice cream, which is apparently filled with magic and glitter candy bites.

Some people refer to specific LuLaRoe leggings as their “unicorn” since they are so difficult to find. Starbucks has released a Unicorn Frappuccino drink for the millennial in everyone to enjoy as they’re on their way to work. Now, it’s time to have a delicious frozen snack with all of the majesty and wonder of the creatures which oftentimes have rainbow-colored horns on their heads.

According to Delish, the new ice cream flavor available from Target is called Unicorn Magic, and it is said to be a “pink fruity base with a sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl, and glitter candy bits.” The new ice cream just became available last week, and it is already generating a huge buzz across social media.

If you’re looking to try Unicorn Magic ice cream anytime soon, you had better get some now.

Seriously, look at this.

This new flavor is one of a number of new options available in Target’s new Market Pantry selection. Some of the other flavors are Chocolate Coconut, Cherry Chocolate Cake, and Caramel Brownie Moose Tracks, but the Unicorn Magic appears to be receiving the most attention.

For those who are wondering, Unicorn Magic ice cream’s nutritional facts prove that it really isn’t something that should be eaten while binge-watching a season on Netflix. According to the information right on the carton, each serving has the following.

220 calories

24 grams of sugar

85 mg of sodium

Six grams of saturated fat

The 48-ounce containers of Unicorn Magic ice cream are only available in select store locations at this time, and it is not available online. There is a very good chance that it will end up branching out to more store locations, as it will undoubtedly be extremely popular. The unicorn craze is one that has been around for quite a while and, Target is making sure that it continues with an ice cream flavor that has an extra added touch of magic — and glitter.