Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Want To See Donald Trump’s Manhood, At All

That’s a semi-hard pass for Chrissy.

Chrissy Teigen has won the internet many times, but now her nearly 10 million Twitter followers have one more reason to gush about the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s sense of humor. Teigen is just months away from giving birth to her second child with husband John Legend, but the model has recently revealed that she doesn’t have a name for her new baby yet.

Chrissy Teigen may be struggling with baby names, but there’s one thing she is certain about: she doesn’t want to see President Donald Trump’s manhood. This is what the model wrote in her latest tweet. But one does not talk about the Trump’s phallus for no reason. The tweet in question came in response to Claude Taylor’s tweet, in which he attempted to interpret a recent interview of Michael Avenatti, the lawyer of adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In his tweet, Taylor paraphrased the lawyer of Daniels, who has been embroiled in a heated legal battle with President Trump over an alleged affair. After Avenatti’s appearance on MSNBC, Taylor attempted to decipher the lawyer’s interview by assuming that he was trying to tell that Daniels has “photos of Trump’s penis.”

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, and Chrissy Teigen was quick to react. In her tweet, the pregnant model wrote that she wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of seeing photos of Trump’s manhood. Teigen seemingly gagged at the mere notion of photos of Trump’s penis leaking online as “evidence” of his affair with Daniels, and added that she would take a “semi-hard pass” on that.

During his appearance on MSNBC, Avenatti claimed that more evidence of his client’s sexual relationship with President Trump has yet to “come to light.”

“We have a lot of information, a lot of evidence, a lot of documents that haven’t come to light yet,” the lawyer of the adult film star claimed, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

Ethan Miller and Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Avenatti went on to say that they have “numerous pieces of evidence” as well as “numerous facts” to prove Stormy Daniels’ affair with Donald Trump. The lawyer explained their decision to keep those “numerous pieces of evidence” under wraps by saying that “no good lawyer” would “show our hand in the beginning weeks of any case.”

It has been previously reported that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money for her silence, obtained a restraining order at the end of last month before the adult film star filed her lawsuit in court. Cohen is now accusing Daniels of violating a nondisclosure agreement, and seeking $20 million in damages, according to the Washington Post.

Apparently, Taylor, the man whose tweet was retweeted by Chrissy Teigen, interpreted Avenatti’s claims as threats that Daniels has photos of Donald Trump’s manhood which she could leak as evidence. It’s unclear whether or not Daniels actually has those photos, but it’s crystal clear that pregnant Teigen would not want to even glance at the president’s phallus.