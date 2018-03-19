‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Brand New Trailer Features Johnny Galecki As David

David is back in the latest 'Roseanne' revival trailer.

The Roseanne revival will officially begin airing next week, and fans are loving all of the new sneak peeks, trailers, and the opening credit sequence that ABC has been giving them before the big premiere. This week, another new Roseanne trailer was revealed, and this one featured Johnny Galecki as Darlene’s former husband, David Healey.

According to March 19 report by E! Online, the latest Roseanne revival trailer offers the first look at Johnny Galecki back in the role of David. As many fans already know, David will only be featured in one episode of the revival’s nine-episode season. However, his return will likely be a big moment for the show.

In the trailer, David has visited Darlene (Sara Gilbert) at Dan and Roseanne’s house, and seemingly climbed through her bedroom window. David looks distraught and unkempt in the clip as he makes a comment to his ex-wife about how her parents had kept her room exactly the same as when they were kids. In true Darlene fashion she makes a joke, stating that “it’s a decorating choice called poverty.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne fans can expect to see one of the show’s characters struggling with a “serious addiction.” The character has not yet been confirmed, but a case could be made that it is David. In the trailer, David looks a bit unhinged with wild hair and an unshaven face. It’s possible that he’s dealing with depression and regret over losing his wife and children. However, another possibility could be an addiction storyline.

David is back! Here's your exclusive first look at Johnny Galecki's @roseanneonabc return: https://t.co/CgPVmmnRs3 pic.twitter.com/y6i4vRkrvM — E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) March 19, 2018

In addition to Johnny Galecki reprising his role as David, the original cast will all be back in action for the revival. Sara Gilbert has returned as Darlene, Lecy Goranson will be back as Becky, Michael Fishman as DJ, Laurie Metcalf as fan favorite Aunt Jackie, and of course, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as the Conner family heads, Roseanne and Dan. Other characters such as Crystal, Nancy, Bev, Annmarie, and Chuck will also be making a return to the revival.

It's #NationalPoultryDay! Share a picture wearing your Chicken Shirt and tag us to celebrate! #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/WgvDqtDkBu — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 19, 2018

Roseanne is set to debut on ABC on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m.