'Page Six' says that Donald Trump Jr. was in love with the 'Danity Kane' singer

The claim that the divorce between Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. is amicable is coming into question once again now that multiple claims are surfacing that Donald Trump Jr was involved with Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, and Vanessa Trump knew.

According to Page Six, Donald Trump Jr. “fell in love” with Aubrey O’Day while Trump Jr. was serving as a consultant on Celebrity Apprentice. Donald Trump Jr. allegedly even told his wife Vanessa that he planned to leave her for O’Day. Sources say Vanessa found out about the affair when she was pregnant with her fourth child, Tristian Trump.

The story about Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day leaked out on the heels of the story that Vanessa Trump was divorcing Donald Trump Jr. because he was cheap and controlled the Trump family’s money. Friends say that Vanessa Trump was rarely able to pick up a check at a girls’ dinner, and when she needed something for herself, she needed to ask her mother.

“Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs.”

Friends are also puzzled that Vanessa Trump has hired a criminal defense attorney to handle her divorce filing from Donald Trump Jr.

A source who was close to the alleged Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day affair says that the Trump marriage was in trouble before Trump met O’Day on Celebrity Apprentice, says Page Six.

“[Don Jr] pursued her. It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving. I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

Another source said that when Donald Trump Sr. found out about the relationship Don Jr. was having with Aubrey O’Day, he told him to “knock it off.” Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly pressured to stay in his marriage to Vanessa Trump.

On election night in 2016, Aubrey O’Day tweeted a cryptic message that now makes sense.

“My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

BREAKING: " @realDonaldTrump stepped in when he heard about the relationship and told Don Jr. to “knock it off.”– @DonaldJTrumpJr. romanced @ApprenticeNBC contestant @AubreyODay during marriage to Vanessa, was set to leave wife for her https://t.co/7ghr0hh7HY via @pagesix — NEIL SLOANE (@postsloane) March 19, 2018

Us Weekly says that a Celebrity Apprentice source explained that the affair between Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. started towards the end of shooting.

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping.”

The source said the relationship seemed to get serious quickly.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Vanessa Trump reportedly found emails between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day in March of 2012. Vanessa Trump and Don Jr. reconciled and had two more children.