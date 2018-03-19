Dorit Kemsley Reveals Her Son Jagger’s Speech Progression After Speech Therapy, Reports Bravo

Dorit Kemsley had very young children when she started filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills two years ago. Her daughter was just months old when she hosted a party at her home. While Dorit was slightly criticized by fans who watched the show, as they accused her of putting her lavish lifestyle before her kids, it sounds like she’s been doing lots of work with her son behind closed doors. On her first season of the show, she revealed that her son Jagger wasn’t excited about speaking. He didn’t really show any interest in learning new words, so Dorit enrolled him in speech therapy.

This week, Kemsley visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and she reveals that things are going much better. According to a new report from Bravo’s Daily Dish, Dorit Kemsley reveals that it was hard work and lots of speech therapy that influenced Jagger’s speech. Kemsley has also revealed that repeating words over a longer period of time has helped Jagger with his speech abilities. In other words, Dorit has tried to improve her son’s speech when she isn’t filming the show, so viewers may not know what she has been dealing with behind closed doors with her kids.

During her interview with Andy Cohen, Dorit reveals that her children’s speech will come with they are ready, but she points to practice and patience to encourage them to speak more. This is something she hasn’t really discussed on the show this season, as she’s been busy defending her friendships.

Many of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, along with wives from the other franchises, are often protective of their children. As they point out, their children didn’t sign up to film a reality show, where they can be judged by viewers who know nothing about them. Kemsley might have learned how aggressive viewers can be, as her children have not been on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as much as last year.

Dorit Kemsley has wrapped this current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she could be gearing up for the reunion special. It’s possible that the women will soon film the reunion special, where Dorit could be asked to rehash her drama with Lisa Vanderpump.