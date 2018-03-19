Vicki Gunvalson Considering A Home Close To Daughter In North Carolina, Bravo Reports

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is currently in North Carolina, visiting her daughter Briana Culberson and her family. Last year, Briana and Ryan made the decision to move away from Orange County in hopes of a less stressful life in Ryan’s home state of North Carolina. The two had previously lived in Oklahoma, where Ryan had served in the military. Now that he’s done with his work in the military, they are looking for a different lifestyle. Vicki wasn’t happy with the move away from Orange County, California, but when Vicki visited her family there this weekend, she reportedly revealed that she loved it.

According to a new Daily Dish report, Vicki Gunvalson loved it so much that she’s reportedly looking to buy a house there. Gunvalson wasn’t so eager to invest in real estate in Oklahoma, but if Ryan and Briana are planning on staying in North Carolina, Vicki may want her own space there so she has somewhere to live when she visits her daughter and grandsons. One can imagine that Briana would love to have her mother close, as the two have grown closer after Vicki ended her relationship with Brooks Ayers a few years ago. Right now, she’s in a serious relationship with a man named Steve Lodge.

On Instagram, Vicki shared a photo with her grandson, revealing that North Carolina was very different than Orange County, but she didn’t explain how it was different. In a hashtag on the post, Vicki questions whether she needs a house in the state, which could hint that she doesn’t find it too bad. This weekend, Gunvalson spent time with her family, and it sounds like she needed some time away from Orange County. She’s currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which could feature some new housewives now that Meghan King Edmonds and Peggy Sulahian have exited the show.

It will be interesting to see if Vicki Gunvalson goes through with her thoughts about getting a house in North Carolina. If she ends up acting on this initial thought, she could share her real estate journey on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.