Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: Pair To ‘Settle Down’ In ‘Outlander’ Season 4, Meets Avid Fans In Scotland

Producer Ronald D. Moore teased that the STARZ series' lead characters would ''try to make a home'' in the upcoming fourth installment.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are, undeniably, one of the most successful pairings in the history of television. The pair rose to fame when they successfully won the hearts of many through their effective portrayals as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in the historical time travel television series called Outlander. Along with the fame, the STARZ artists have also become subjects of various controversies.

Previous reports suggested that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe really looked like a couple on the set of Outlander. It was said that the Scottish actor and the Irish actress have been spotted getting cozy with each other when not filming for the popular STARZ television series. Other rumors even claimed that Sam and Caitriona were exclusively dating.

However, Caitriona Balfe made it clear that she and Sam Heughan were not an item. As a matter of fact, the Outlander Season 4 lead actress showed off her sparkling engagement ring at the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in January. People confirmed that the 38-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with Tony McGill.

Sam Heughan, on the other hand, confirmed that he is not dating Caitriona Balfe when he celebrated his 37th birthday with MacKenzie Mauzy. The Outlander Season 4 actor finally introduced his real-life ladylove to the public in May 2017. Sam and MacKenzie were first seen together during the Into the Woods actress’ birthday bash in October 2015.

Though Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are not together off-screen, Outlander producer Ronald D. Moore teased that the pair’s characters would ”try to make a home” in the imminent fourth installment. He also told Parade that Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall would go up in the mountains of North Carolina in search of their new home. It was even stated that some elements of Little House on the Prairie would be visible in Season 4.

COMMUNITY UPDATE: We love that #Outlander co-stars @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan turned a rugby bet into a donation for 7-Year old #DMD patient @Victory4Vincent. Read the full story here: https://t.co/hynJm8MTxp — Stand for Duchenne (@DuchenneCanada) March 14, 2018

”We are at the edge of the frontier and the wilderness at a time of tumult in the American colonies. This is a time when there is slavery in the south, there are Indians on the frontier, the rebellion that will blossom into the American revolution is brewing in the north, and they land right smack dab in the middle of all of this. Crosscurrents are buffeting them all the way through Season 4.”

Meanwhile, BBC shared that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have delighted their fans in Glasgow City, Scotland. The duo went to the city’s east end to film some scenes for the imminent Outlander Season 4. The news outlet reported that devoted followers of the show sighted the STARZ artists wearing their costumes near the former St. Andrews Church in Square.

After shooting, the pair interacted with their fans and took tons of selfies with them. The official release date of Outlander Season 4 has yet to be announced. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.