David Beador Pays For Shannon’s Mexico Trip With Their Kids, Praises New Girlfriend Lesley On Instagram

David Beador has been forced to fund his ex-wife's latest vacation.

David Beador reportedly paid for his soon-to-be ex-wife Shannon’s recent luxury trip to Mexico. According to a new report, David dropped $20,000 on his wife’s over-the-top stay and first class tickets, despite their ongoing legal battle.

“Shannon recently took her three daughters with David to Mexico for a week of fun in the sun, and he paid for all of it,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on March 18.

As the insider explained, David and Shannon remain at odds when it comes to their ongoing battle over their divorce and the custody of their three kids but despite that, David wanted to see his estranged wife and their children enjoy a family vacation with one another. Although they aren’t on the best terms, David is reportedly making a point to step up and do the right thing for Shannon and their family.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, David was involved in an eight-month long affair with a family friend years ago and because of that, he has a lot of guilt when it comes to the tension between himself and Shannon. That said, the former couple’s relationship issues allegedly began way before he was unfaithful and were far too much for them to get past.

The Us Weekly magazine insider went on to say that David was trying to do the right thing by his reality star ex and their girls and that doesn’t just mean giving them money and sending them on lavish trips. Instead, the source said, he wants to be a big part of their lives.

Earlier this year, after Shannon requested sole custody of Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13, David requested joint custody and said his ex is “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship.”

In court earlier this month, as Radar Online reported, David was granted joint custody and ordered to pay $12,000 per month to Shannon for child support and $18,000 a month for spousal support.

As David’s messy split from Shannon continues, he’s been spending plenty of time with new girlfriend Lesley Cook and regularly praises her workout ethic on Twitter. Most recently, after Cook posted a photo from “The Stairs” in Southern California on Instagram, David left her a comment.

“Great job!” he wrote.

Shannon is currently in the midst of production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 and the show is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.