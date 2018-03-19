‘True Detective’ Season 3 Update: Everything You Need To Know

There will be new faces joining Mahershala Ali in the anthology series, from a 'Justice League' star to a 'Alias Grace' actress.

HBO is now filling out the cast for the much-awaited return of True Detective Season 3. In fact, aside from the new characters coming, little details about the show are emerging.

Fans are about to see Ray Fisher in the third season of the anthology crime drama as a new series regular. The Justice League star will be playing the role of Detective Wayne Hays’ (Mahershala Ali) son, Freddy Burns, Deadline reported.

Also, The Purge’s Rhys Wakefield, Fear the Walking Dead’s Michael Greyeyes, and The Closer alum Jon Tenney will be joining True Detective Season 3 as Henry Hays, Brett Woodard, and Alan Jones, respectively. They all have recurring roles.

13 Reasons Why fans can now celebrate as Deadline revealed that Brandon Flynn, too, will be seen in the upcoming HBO series as Ryan Peters. He will be joined by Michael Graziadei from Good Girls Revolt as Dan O’Brien.

Lastly, Deadline also cited that Alias Grace star Sarah Gadon and Emily Nelson from Code Black will be joining the cast as Elisa Montgomery and Margaret. HBO remains tightlipped in giving details about the new stars’ plotlines. So, it looks like fans still have to wait a little longer for further announcements.

Other stars that will be in True Detective Season 3 are, of course, Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Mamie Gummer.

Meanwhile, talking about True Detective Season 3’s storyline, Hollywood Reporter revealed that it will be set in the Ozarks. The new installment will be telling a story of a horrible crime that happened in the center of Missouri’s southern region.

Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of the series, is the sole writer of the upcoming True Detective Season 3, although there will be an episode that he has co-written with David Milch. He, too, will executive produce the show with Jeremy Saulnier, who will also direct the series. Scott Stephens and the first season stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will also return as executive producers. They will be joined by other Season 1 originals, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown.

True Detective Season 3 is expected to be released in 2019 on HBO.