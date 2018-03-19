Edge Explains Why He Was Not A Fan Of John Cena’s Promo To The Undertaker On ‘WWE Raw’

Here is what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about John Cena's promo on Raw.

Many weeks ago, John Cena commenced an angle where he was trying to create his path to compete in his 14th WrestleMania event since debuting in 2002. Cena has an astonishing 10-3 record competing on the biggest stage of the year. His first one of the series was WrestleMania XX, as he defeated The Big Show to win the United States Championship. The next year, he defeated John “Bradshaw” Layfield to win the WWE Championship. He retained the WWE Championship the following year by defeating Triple H, and also retained it at WrestleMania 23 by defeating Shawn Michaels.

Cena suffered his first loss at WrestleMania XXIV in a triple threat match involving WWE Champion Randy Orton, and Triple H. He picked back up his winning streak at WrestleMania XXV in another triple threat match involving The Big Show and World Heavyweight Champion Edge, winning the title. He won the WWE Championship the next year by defeating Batista, but lost at WrestleMania XXVII to The Miz due to involvement from The Rock. This commenced a feud with The Rock, losing against him at WrestleMania XXVIII, but winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29.

At WrestleMania 30, Cena defeated Bray Wyatt. The next year, Cena would relive his first WrestleMania by defeating Rusev to win the United States Championship for the second time on the grandest stage of them all. Cena was not involved in a match at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, TX, although he did assist the Rock in clearing the ring of The Wyatt Family. Last year, at WrestleMania 33, Cena won a mixed tag match with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. Cena proposed to Nikki following the match.

Despite his impressive WrestleMania resume, he and The Undertaker have never crossed paths on the big stage. However, this year, it looks as if two of the biggest names in WWE history will finally clash.

Previously on Raw, Cena cut a scathing promo challenging The Undertaker to a match in New Orleans on April 8. With The Undertaker seemingly retired after losing last year to Roman Reigns, Cena used the phrase “one more match,” as if he is trying to pull The Phenom out of retirement. He even tried to throw digs at Undertaker, stating that he has a big ego.

While this promo helped hype the inevitable match between Cena and Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was not a big fan of it. In fact, on his E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness podcast, he called the promo “hokey.”

Edge added,

“I’m not gonna lie. It was cool at some points, but then it was just a very hokey delivery. And I know that is kinda Cena’s schtick sometimes, but it just didn’t feel like this was the moment or the opponent for that, I think. That was my gut when I watched it. I think that’s a huge, massive match, and I’m glad the crowd reacted the way they did… I guess it’s sometimes that hokey delivery can work, but in that instance, it just didn’t for me.”

Cena’s attempt to humanize The Undertaker also included him stating that Undertaker is not old and washed-up because he posted a video of him working out on his wife’s (Michelle McCool) Instagram page. It’s quite obvious that this promo was a way to make Undertaker “come out of retirement,” but it does not look like it was universally accepted positively.