‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Mon. March 19: J.T.’s Three-Step Plan, Phyllis’ Warning, Nikki Confesses

When Paul tells J.T. that he wants to end the Victor investigation, J.T. devises a three-step plan to take down The Mustache.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 19 reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will beg Paul (Doug Davidson) for another chance at investigating Victor and his shady deals, and he will come up with another plan to take The Mustache down. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) advises Nick (Joshua Morrow), while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) admits to dallying with the help.

Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that Paul will confront J.T. and tell him that too much time and resources have been used on investigating Victor. J.T. will plead his case and state that he needs more time to find the evidence he needs against The Mustache. Paul will agree, but warns J.T. that he will need to work fast. It seems as if J.T. then devises a three-step plan to take down Victor, and will no longer be searching beyond the obvious resources he has.

J.T. first step is confirmed when he encourages Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to accept the demotion and stay on at Newman Enterprises in a lesser capacity, according to the recaps at Soap Central. He is trying to make his former father-in-law feel at ease about having Victoria around without worrying about family tension. However, Victoria herself is treading lightly around J.T, and Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that their relationship is a huge source of strain for Victoria. Y&R fans also wonder how Victoria will feel when she figures out that J.T. has been using her to get close to Victor.

J.T. is also using his son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), to get close to Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 19, tease that that he will pick Reed up from the ranch and later make a suggestion to Victoria that they spend more time with Reed’s grandfather as a family. J.T. knows that family means everything to Victor, and that he can inch closer to The Mustache via his son. While at the ranch, J.T. reveals his final step in taking down Victor. He takes photos of Victor’s safe and later tells Paul that he thinks will be able to crack it. However, Victor teaches Reed an important lesson while they play chess.

“Always be three steps ahead of your opponent.”

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 19, promise that Phyllis will make a remark about how Sharon would love to play the role of Christian’s mother. However, Nick is adamant that Christian’s paternity will remain a secret and that he will love him as his own. Christian has had so much instability in his life, and there is such a bond between him and his son, that it seems senseless to shatter the boy’s trust. Nick is also worried about his mother and Arturo (Jason Canela). He saw Nikki and the contractor in a compromising situation and Phyllis will confirm that she saw the same. However, it seems strange that Phyllis has not shared this tasty tidbit with anyone thus far.

The look of joy on Eric’s face really says it all! We are such a close knit group and always have each other’s backs… Everyone has missed you Kristoff & we can’t begin to tell you how happy we are to have you back! #ReunitedAndItFeelsSoGood #yr #Family pic.twitter.com/3BUm0xuOYw — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) March 14, 2018

Later, Nikki will confess to Nick that the hot stud is her lover, according to Young and the Restless spoilers, via TV Guide. She will also tell him that she and Victor have had an open marriage since they got back together. Nick will still warn his mother that Victor will find out about her affair with Arturo. He also promises Nikki that should the contractor hurt his mother, he will have to deal with him. One thing is for sure, it doesn’t seem as if Nick is happy about Nikki’s after-hours arrangement.