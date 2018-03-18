Catherine Zeta-Jones Posts Then And Now Family Photo During Canadian Getaway

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares new family photo that re-creates old image from years ago with Michael Douglas and their children.

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a cool family photo on her Instagram account Saturday. She and husband Michael Douglas were seen with their teenage son and daughter posing outside their cottage in Canada. The first photo shows the family as they are now, and the next one shows them as they were when Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17, were a lot younger.

“As time goes by! Outside our cottage in Canada,” Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned the image.

In the photo, Catherine is holding up one of Carys’ legs, and Michael is holding up one of Dylan’s for the image. In the second photo, both are cradling their kids.

People reports that Zeta-Jones and Douglas are currently on a Canadian getaway. Catherine has posted a few snaps from the vacation within the last few days on Instagram. One was of her and Michael in their ski gear taking to the slopes. Another shot she added was one of her in the snow and the photo used the hearts filter. She wrote that it was “snowing love hearts here in Canada.”

As the Inquisitr reported in late December, Catherine and her family traveled to India, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Cambodia as they welcomed the new year. She posted several photos of the family at the Taj Mahal and other landmarks.

It’s plain to see that Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family take the kind of vacations most can only dream of. Hello reports that in the last 12 months, they’ve also traveled to Cannes, Florence, Bermuda, and China. Zeta-Jones visited both Beijing and the Great Wall of China.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas’ kids also have Instagram accounts, but post photos sparingly. Last September, Carys joined her mother for New York Fashion Week. Refinery29 reported that the mother and daughter were “low-key twins.” Their features are strikingly similar, with both sporting brown eyes and long dark hair.

In mid-January, the Chicago star said it was a “busy time” at home working on Dylan’s college applications. She told Today that she’s been loving the teenage years with her children. She joked that she “pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years” and absolutely loves the “freshness” of it. One of the things that astounds her is that she was working in theater when she was her son’s age.

Fans love seeing what Catherine Zeta-Jones posts on social media when it comes to her family. Maybe more will surface before they end their Canadian vacation.