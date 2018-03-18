Nicki Minaj Cheated On Safaree With Nas, Prior To Ending Engagement, Rapper Claims In New Interview

Nicki Minaj had allegedly cheated on Safaree back in 2012 when she was shooting a music video with fellow rapper Nas.

Nicki Minaj making out with Nas in her music video for “Right By My Side” was a surprise, not just to her fans, but also to her then-fiancé, Safaree Samuels.

The Love & Hip Hop reality star had made an appearance on the Easily Offended podcast where the topic of the discussion completely surrounded itself around Safaree’s longtime relationship with Minaj, Hollywood Life reports.

The podcast’s co-hosts were eager to grasp an understanding as to how Samuels could have allowed Nicki Minaj to kiss another man, considering the fact that they had already been together for close to 10 years at the time.

Safaree said that he had been at the music video shoot the entire day, but after having left for a few minutes, it seemed that Nicki Minaj had used that time to film the intimate scene with Nas, which Samuels didn’t know about until the video actually came out.

The “Hunnids” rapper makes it known that he was hurt by Nicki Minaj’s kiss with Nas, and her not telling him. He had been fine with the flirty behavior that the “Super Bass” star was so familiar in giving off to Drake and Lil Wayne, knowing that it was purely innocent, but kissing Nas was too much for Samuels.

Two years after the video was released, Nicki Minaj confirmed reports that she had ended her relationship with Safaree, with sources having claimed at the time that she was devastated when she had learned about his alleged cheating affair.

At the time of their split, it was believed that the couple had been planning to get married, as Nicki Minaj began to sport a huge diamond ring on her finger, but never denied or confirmed whether Safaree had proposed to her.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Dec 30, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Samuels recently admitted in an interview with The Breakfast Club that he no longer speaks to Nicki Minaj, revealing that he doesn’t even have her phone number anymore. He still wishes her all the success in the world, but a reconciliation between the two seems rather unlikely at this point.

Samuels hopes to follow in Nicki’s footsteps and launch a booming rap career of his own.