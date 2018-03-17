WWE News: Brock Lesnar And Nikki Bella Return To Ring In Matches At WWE’s MSG Event

Fans at saw two superstars make return to compete in matches at a live WWE event.

Friday night’s live WWE event held at Madison Square Garden featured matches that included WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as well as Nikki Bella. The current Universal champ had been a no-show at recent episodes of WWE Raw but made his return to compete in a match for the MSG fans. In addition, Nikki Bella competed in her first match since losing to Asuka in the historic women’s Royal Rumble match back in January.

As WWE reported on their website, former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella was on hand at the NYC event for her first match in weeks. Nikki, who was competing on SmackDown Live and at last year’s WrestleMania PPV teamed up again with her fiance John Cena. The duo had competed in a tag team match at last year’s event where they ended up defeating The Miz and Maryse. That was followed by a headline-making proposal in the ring by John Cena, to which Nikki said “Yes.”

On Friday night, Nikki made her entrance to cheers in Madison Square Garden. This time, she and Cena were booked to take on the team of Elias and Bayley, who were part of WWE’s ongoing Mixed Match Challenge. However, instead, it was reported that Elias partnered with Sonya Deville. Nikki was able to collect the winning pinfall on Deville after she and Cena hit double Attitude Adjustments.

After the match, Nikki posted a series of photos from the event on her Instagram (below) along with a message talking about what an honor it was to compete and thanking the fans for the warm reception. She also added that she hoped Elias’ face was OK and that she’d see Sonya Deville in the ring again someday.

The WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was also back in action after two-straight weeks in which he was absent from Monday Night Raw. For his appearance in New York, “The Beast” competed in a match against Braun Strowman and Kane. His latest title defense against the “Monster Among Men” and the “Big Red Machine” saw Lesnar able to overcome the odds, much like he did in this match back at the Royal Rumble PPV. At one point, Lesnar was able to use a steel chair to smash against Braun Strowman outside the ring, before he would eventually end up winning the match by hitting the F5 to pin Kane.

As many WWE fans know, Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday, April 11, at WrestleMania 34. Lesnar will have a tough task, as the men’s 2018 Elimination Chamber winner, Roman Reigns will be looking to finally win the title. Reigns is currently the favorite on one sportsbook’s published WWE betting odds to leave the event as champion.

As for Nikki Bella, there’s no word on her appearing in any matches on “the grandest stage of them all.” Her husband is trying to get a match against The Undertaker but has yet to receive any response. If “The Deadman” decides he doesn’t want to compete anymore, it seems that Cena could always try another tag team match with his future wife.