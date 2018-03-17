Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard In Crutches, Days After Sean Penn Date

Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard was spotted out on a date with Sean Penn about a week ago, but has seemingly suffered some misfortune since. Going by her Instagram posts posted on Thursday, she is on crutches due to an injury. In one photo, she’s in a white hospital gown, and apparently in a doctor’s office. Other images show her in high spirits, posing with friends, still with the crutches. One of them is captioned, ” Note: never let a broken bone get in the way of a good dinner party.”

Amber Heard is currently single, having recently split from billionaire Elon Musk. The two started dating in 2016 after her dramatic divorce from Pirates of The Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp. Since then, the couple has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with their first breakup being in November of 2017.

According to the billionaire, it really hurt as he was deep in love at the time when she chose to break up with him. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said it was tough not to look depressed during the Tesla Model 3 launch event. He was morbid but tried drinking a couple of Red Bulls and spending time with positive people to make it through the day. He also tried meditation, according to his revelation, just before getting on stage.

Talking about the aftermath of that relationship, and his quest for happiness, he said he felt incredibly lonely not being in a long-term relationship. The following was his statement concerning this.

“Going to sleep alone kills me. It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there and no one on the pillow next to you. F***. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”

Amber Heard Wears Hospital Gown While Posing with New Crutches: It's 'MRI-Chic' https://t.co/mWbcZFELfj — People (@people) March 16, 2018

This is according to Rolling Stone. Amber Heard and Elon Musk got back together soon after the interview but split again in February this year. According to TMZ, the breakup was mutual this time and more civilized, with the billionaire deciding that it wasn’t right. According to a source who spoke to the site, the relationship simply “fizzled out.”

Amber Heard has just finished shooting for Aquaman, a film in which she plays Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, and stars alongside Jason Momoa. The two were all smiles in their wrap party, which they celebrated with bottles of wine, as illustrated on posts on Amber’s Instagram account.