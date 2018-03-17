CM Punk Return: Floyd Mayweather Is The Perfect Opponent For Former WWE Star, Says Matthew Ryder Of ‘BR’

Matthew Ryder of 'Bleacher Report' believes facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes a lot of sense for CM Punk.

CM Punk will fight inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship octagon for the second time in his career at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago. UFC has yet to announce the opponent of the former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar, who is aiming to prove that he can win inside the octagon.

CM Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, will try to bounce back from a disastrous debut at UFC 203 in September 2016. MMA fans are still waiting for the announcement about his next opponent, but Matthew Ryder of Bleacher Report believes that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the most ideal choice.

Mayweather is reportedly looking to make a big jump from boxing to MMA. The boxing superstar told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that he is set to train with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He is being linked to a possible showdown with Conor McGregor, who absorbed a humbling defeat during their boxing match in August last year.

On the other hand, CM Punk has been training hard for his second MMA fight. The 39-year-old was simply outclassed during his UFC debut, absorbing a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall. The humbling loss led to speculation that he will not fight again and will just return to WWE.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Ryder said that a showdown between CM Punk and Mayweather makes a lot of sense. Both fighters have a lot of room for improvements. Facing Mayweather will give CM Punk an advantage in terms of wrestling skills, but the former has better boxing skills.

Money will not be a problem as well. While both fighters are inexperienced inside the octagon, both have a huge number of followers. Finding a catchweight could become an issue, but UFC is known for finding ways to arrange big events, and both fighters might find the showdown too hard to turn down.

Come at the king, you best not miss… pic.twitter.com/uHx4SJngHx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 1, 2018

But from the looks of it, a showdown between Mayweather and CM Punk is a long shot at this point. CM Punk is already gearing up for the June fight, and Mayweather will not have enough time to prepare for his first match in unfamiliar territory. CM Punk is currently being linked to Mike Jackson.

Jackson told MMAjunkie that he is open to facing CM Punk, and he is convinced that the matchup makes sense because they have the same fight record. Jackson, who also lost to Gall in his lone UFC fight, said that he has not received a call from the promotion about the fight, but he is confident that he is being considered for CM Punk’s return.