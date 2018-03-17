‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Says Third Pregnancy Has Been A ‘Breeze,’ Shares Baby Bump Photo

Chelsea Houska is showing off her baby bump.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced she was pregnant with baby number three on Thursday, and since revealing she was expecting a new little bundle of joy, fans couldn’t stop dishing on the pregnancy.

According to a March 16 report by People Magazine, Chelsea Houska confirmed that she was having a baby girl and that she was due at the end of summer. Of course, as soon as the announcement was made, Teen Mom 2 fans wanted to see a baby bump photo. Houska claimed that the bump was barely there, and promised to post a photo soon. Chelsea made good on her promise and on Friday afternoon she posted a snapshot of her baby bump to her social media accounts.

The Teen Mom 2 personality posted a photograph of the side of herself wearing a black top and black sweatpants. Chelsea Houska then revealed in the caption that her third pregnancy has been “a breeze” so far and that she’s feeling pretty good. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chelsea is said to be about four months along in the pregnancy, and she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, couldn’t be happier about their growing family.

Chelsea and Cole have reportedly started making the necessary changes to their home and life. The couple allegedly went car shopping and bought a brand new vehicle, complete with a third row of seats to accommodate their ever-expanding family. As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Chelsea is already the mother of two children, daughter Aubree, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, and son Watson with her husband Cole. Watson recently celebrated his first birthday and will be very close in age with his new little sister.

Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Aubree is said to be very excited about having another little sister. Currently, Aubree is already an older sibling to her half-sister, Paislee. The two girls have the same father, and often spend quality time together thanks to a commitment their mothers have made to ensure they have a relationship.

Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy journey will likely be documented by MTV cameras when Teen Mom 2 returns for new episodes later this year.