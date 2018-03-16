‘Creed 2’: Dolph Lundgren Spotted At Rocky Statue As Ivan Drago With Florian Munteanu

Dolph Lundgren is returning as Ivan Drago in Creed 2, which is currently being filmed. The 60-year-old actor looked to be in great shape as his trained his on-screen son, Florian Munteanu, near the Rocky statue.

Apollo Creed’s son Adonis Johnson, played by Michael B. Jordan, will take on Ivan Drago’s son. In Rocky IV, an older Apollo comes out of retirement to face Russian standout Ivan Drago, who knocked him out and unremorsefully killed him.

A TMZvideo shows Dolph Lundgren on set with his on-screen son presumably training him for the fight. Rocky, who has become a father figure to Adonis, will be training him.

Tessa Thompson is returning as Bianca and spoke to Parade about what fans can expect from the upcoming film.

Thompson revealed that Adonis will struggle with the ups and downs of his new-found fame from his fight with light heavyweight champion “Pretty” Ricky Conlan. Adonis and Bianca will continue their relationship as she deals with her progressive hearing loss while pursuing her music career.

Michael Jordan revealed in an interview, which you can watch below, that Creed 2 begins a few years after the events of the first film. Jordan wouldn’t give anything away about his character’s relationship with Ivan Drago’s son.

Creed 2 is expected to be released on November 21, 2018, and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler will not return as the director. Steven Caple Jr. will take his place, as Sylvester Stallone thought that a young director could better represent this generation.

Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. – our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story … coming at you November 2018. ???????????????? #Creed2 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 11, 2017

Stallone was recently spotted doing 100-pound pullups, which suggest that Rocky is recovering well from his cancer battle in Creed.

Dolph Lungren played Ivan Drago about 30 years ago and was approached by Stallone about returning for Creed 2. While the 60-year-old actor was hesitant to bring the character back, he was ultimately impressed by the script.

The script for the upcoming movie was written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari. It is unclear how Drago has changed over the years and his relationship with Rocky Balboa. Since Adonis didn’t know his famous father, it will be interesting to discover whether there is bad blood between him and Ivan Drago’s son.