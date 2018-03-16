Melania Trump Wears $1,595 Green Leopard-Jacquard Sheath Cocktail Dress – 24 Hours Later It Begins Selling Out

Melania Trump's $1,595 green dress that she wore for a St. Patrick's Day reception got plenty of attention.

Green was the order of the day at the White House on Thursday, March 15, as President Donald Trump received a gift of green shamrocks from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as seen in the above photo. First Lady Melania Trump also gained attention at the St. Patrick’s Day reception in the East Room for wearing a striking emerald green dress to mark the event.

According to Yahoo, Melania donned a Brandon Maxwell design, called the “Sleeveless Boat-Neck Leopard-Jacquard Sheath Cocktail Dress,” which is currently priced at $1,595. Melania chose the green cocktail dress from a designer who counts as fans of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga. Melania’s green dress was a standout design and color during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation, complimenting the shamrocks in the breast pockets of some of the men present and the bounty of green shamrock in the deep green bowl.

Melania’s green dress appears to be gaining sales in the wake of the FLOTUS wearing the ensemble. On the Neiman Marcus website, the sleeveless cocktail dress in leopard-print jacquard with a bateau neckline and midi length is reporting low in stock in some sizes. The size zero of the dress is listed as being on back order as of this writing. The size two is listed as having only one dress left in stock, which is the same information listed for the size No. 12. Sizes numbered from four to No. 10 are listed as in stock at the moment.

Melania Trump wore a green dress for shamrock ceremony. Alex Edelman-Pool / Getty Images

With a sleek sheath silhouette, the dress boasts being made in the U.S. with Italian materials, comprised of polyester, nylon, and silk.

Thank you Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for joining us in our traditional #StPatricksDay celebration at the @WhiteHouse today. May this year bring you and the people of Ireland the best of good luck! pic.twitter.com/N1E9Fp1KN4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 16, 2018

Melania (or her social media assistant) posted photos of herself in the green dress to her social media accounts, as seen above. Melania has gained plenty of compliments on Twitter for her choice of the bold green dress with the animal-print design.

On Bergdorf Goodman’s website, only size Nos. 2, 4, and 6 are listed as available for sale as of this writing.

The designer Maxwell is said to be inspired by powerful women and is a creative type who tends toward sharp tailoring and fine details to make women feel beautiful.