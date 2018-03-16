‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Pregnant: Her Friends And Family React

Chelsea Houska gets love and support upon announcing she's pregnant with baby number three.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is having another baby. The MTV mom took to her social media accounts on Thursday night to reveal the big news to her fans and followers and got a lot of love back in return.

According to People Magazine, Chelsea Houska announced that the newest member of the family would be a girl and that she was due in just “a few short months.” The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, along with their children Aubree and Watson, “could not be more excited” about the new addition. However, it seems that other people close to Chelsea were equally excited. Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, couldn’t help but to take to Twitter to point out that he and his wife, Rita, were officially the “most awesome secret keepers.”

It looks like Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy was kept under wraps for quite awhile. Although Teen Mom 2 cameras likely caught the big announcement for the show, Houska and her family stayed mum on the news, which delighted fans. Of course, Chelsea’s father wasn’t the only person to congratulate her, Houska’s Teen Mom 2 co-stars and friends, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer also used social media to show their love and support for Chelsea.

After seeing the announcement, Kailyn Lowry tweeted a special message to Chelsea Houska, officially welcoming her to the “moms of 3 club,” which Leah Messer is also in. “Love you,” Houska replied, while Messer offered her an enthusiastic “Congrats!” Lowry, who has three boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, recently vacationed with Messer, the mother of three girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, and many fans wondered why Chelsea Houska didn’t tag along with them. Now it seems that the Teen Mom 2 star may have been too pregnant to travel off for a girls trip with her co-stars.

Welcome to the moms of 3 club @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn ???????????? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 16, 2018

Chelsea Houska answered a few fan questions after announcing her pregnancy, revealing that her belly “hasn’t quite popped yet,” and that as soon as it does she would be sure to post a cute baby bump photo. She also confirmed that her due date is the “end of summer.”

Chelsea Houska’s big pregnancy news can be seen by fans when Teen Mom 2 returns with new episodes to MTV later this year.