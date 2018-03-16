‘Justice League’ Fans Have Found Some Steppenwolf Nudity On The Blu-ray Version Of The Film

Who knew Steppenwolf had all that...booty?

‘Justice League’ is currently out on Blu Ray and it’s led to an interesting discovery in DC’s most recent superhero movie. Comicbook.com reports that eagle-eyed viewers have caught more than a glimpse of Steppenwolf’s bare butt while watching the film on DVD. The “reveal” happens during the final fight for the Mother Boxes against the alien villain. Wonder Woman lassos him by the leg, and pulls him to the ground and you get a full view of his nether regions.

As Comicbook.com notes, Steppenwolf’s appearance had already been, no pun intended, the “butt” of a lot of jokes. The character had two “appendages” attached to his chin which some fans found comical and somewhat sexual.

But that wasn’t the only critique that Steppenwolf received. Many fans and critics were not impressed by him as an antagonist to Batman and Co. Writing for Forbes, Erik Kain called Steppenwolf a “lame” villain who doesn’t have any character motivation outside of being an evil entity intent on destroying worlds. Kain also critiqued the pacing and direction of the film, calling it “boring” despite some decent jokes and action scenes.

“It pales in comparison not only to its Marvel rivals, but to other DC films like Wonder Woman.” he wrote.

As this video from Looper notes, the movie struggled to crack the $100 million mark in its opening weekend which is the weakest opening of any DCEU movie. Looper offers a couple of hypotheses about the disappointing performance including a rushed introduction to the main characters other than Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Would audiences have responded more positively if the other characters were given solo movies ahead of Justice League? We’ll never know for sure. But given Marvel’s success with that strategy, it fair to assume that it could have helped.

Justice League’s production was also pretty rocky. Director Zack Snyder had to abandon the project before its release because of a family tragedy so Joss Whedon took over. Whedon ordered reshoots which some claim caused a disconnect in the film between Snyder’s more dour style and Whedon’s lighter take. Also, the reshoots conflicted with the some of the cast’s schedules. This most notably affected Henry Cavill who had grown a mustache for the new Mission Impossible movie. Superman obviously doesn’t have a mustache so Cavill’s mouth got the CGI treatment in post-production. Many fans found it distracting, to say the least.

Maybe DC will hit a home-run with its next film, Aquaman, which is slated for release on December 21, 2018.