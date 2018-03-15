‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Opens Up About Her Finances, Sharing Money With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is speaking candidly about her finances where Andrew Glennon is concerned.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is opening up about her financial situation when it comes to sharing money with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The MTV mom, who is expecting her first child with Glennon in May, says she learned a valuable lesson from her past relationship with former fiance, Matt Baier. Now, Amber is doing things differently this time around.

According to a March 15 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood reveals that she is keeping her money completely separate from Andrew Glennon’s finances. As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Portwood has accused Matt Baier of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her during their relationship. Amber and Matt shared their money, and Baier often took care of paying the bills from their joint accounts.

The expectant mother says that she and Matt Baier shared everything together, including bank accounts, money, and businesses. However, she won’t be as naive this time around. When it comes to her relationship with Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood says her money is her own. The Teen Mom OG star insists that she and Andrew can “take care” of their child and “be there” for one another without putting their fiances together.

In addition, Amber Portwood claims that Andrew Glennon is totally fine with the situation, and that he is “happy to be with a woman that’s able to take care of herself.” The Teen Mom OG star also reveals that the father of her new child is “really good” at knowing and understanding that both he and Amber have “boundaries” for certain things, such as their fiances and financial decisions.

“With Matt, we had joint accounts, businesses together, things like that, and I’ve learned my lesson. My money is my money, and when we’re together, we can help each other and be there for each other and take care of this child. But you know, Andrew is really good at knowing that we both have boundaries in certain things.”

Love my little family???????????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Currently, Amber Portwood is preparing to welcome her new little bundle of joy. Amber is expecting her second child, a baby boy. Her due date is fittingly on Mother’s Day. The couple have revealed that they plan to name their son, James, and have been seen on episodes of Teen Mom OG preparing themselves and their home for their new addition. Baby James will join big sister, Leah, whose father is Amber’s ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.