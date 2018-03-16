‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of March 19: Bill Wakes And Ridge Is Arrested

Next week on 'B&B' sees Hope tattling on Steffy and Brooke stands by her man.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 19-23 reveal that the cops are closing in on a suspect and an arrest is made after bitter accusations. Dollar Bill opens his eyes and has lots to say to the LAPD. One wife rallies the family in an hour of need, and a heartbroken man reels from family misfortune and may fall into the arms of another woman. Here is what you’ll see on B&B episodes from Monday, March 19 through Friday, March 23.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, March 19

Bold spoilers for Monday pick back up with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) raging at a comatose Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Caroline says it’s all his fault for lying to Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) and now she’s lost her baby’s father for good. Soap Central reports that Godfrey has a few more episodes before she’s off the screen again as Thomas sweeps Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of town.

Before then, Thomas heads to Forrester Creations and stuns his dad, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Thomas tells him how Dollar Bill tricked him into losing Sally. Ridge is shocked as he listens to Thomas unfold the treacherous tale. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confides in Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the ICU that he wants to know who hurt his dad although his warm feelings won’t last for long.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, March 20

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is furious that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Hope that Dollar Bill proposed to her. Steffy knows it’s just a matter of time before Hope tells Liam, and she’s not wrong. Steffy feels betrayed by her new stepmother and lets her know. On Tuesday, there’s more family drama, and it’s all about the Spencers.

At the family business, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) challenges Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) taking over the CEO chair. Justin knows the papers empowering him were never signed, and if Wyatt learns the truth, Justin will be out the door. Meanwhile, Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) add to the list of suspects as they investigate.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt and Justin engage in a heated argument over Bill and Spencer Publications. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WU4OMXH9qR pic.twitter.com/MDU2VLcyqT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 13, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, March 21

Spoilers for next week’s Bold and the Beautiful from SheKnows Soaps promise that Hope betrayed Steffy (no surprise there) and blabs to Liam that his dad proposed to Steffy. Hope offers some advice about Liam dealing with Steffy and her demands to be forgiven. But rather than getting closer to reconciling with his wife, Liam finds himself increasingly drawn to Hope.

After Thomas finishes the reveal of how Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tricked him with the Caroline lie, Ridge is angrier than ever. Ridge sees that Bill cost both Thomas and Steffy the loves of their lives with his sleazy, selfish behavior. If Bill weren’t already lying in a hospital bed, Ridge would be tempted to put him there. Things heat up soon as Bill wakes from his coma.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, March 22

The latest B&B spoilers for the tail end of next week reveal that Steffy is upset and confronts Hope about her spilling the proposal beans to Liam. Steffy no longer thinks Hope has her best interests at heart and rails at Hope to come clean. Steffy wants Hope to confess that she’s got feelings for Liam and own up to them. Will Hope tell the truth?

By the end of the week, Bill is out of his coma and making people mad once again. Liam realizes that when Bill told him to reunite with Steffy, it wasn’t advice — it was an ultimatum. Now that Liam walked away from Steffy for cheating, Bill is prepared to disown him, and Liam is stunned. Liam and Bill argue bitterly at his bedside and Liam’s beyond caring about his dad.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

B&B Spoilers, Friday, March 23

As the week closes, Dollar Bill is awake and alert enough to tell the cops who he thinks shot him. But remember, Bill’s back was turned. He was shot in the back while looking out the window, as you can see in the above photo. Bill never saw who was holding the golden gun, but he assumes it was Ridge and tells the cops that the dressmaker is the shooter.

Ridge is in handcuffs by the end of the week, and Brooke encourages the Forresters to rally and support him. Also, on Friday, Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins) is on the scene, as he’s a possible suspect, but Bill naming Ridge should get the fashion writer off the LAPD’s radar. Meanwhile, Hope tries to convince an angry Steffy that Bill is the enemy and not her.

Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Steffy waking Bill with a kiss, the suspects in the Bill shooting mystery, and why Sheila might have set Ridge up for her crime. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.