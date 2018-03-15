‘American Idol’ Contestant On Katy Perry’s Alleged Sexual Harassment: ‘I Am Not Complaining About The Kiss’

Katy Perry and an 'American Idol' contestant's kiss went viral, and it's not for how romantic the entire affair is.

American Idol contestant Ben Isaac Glaze just had his first kiss on-screen thanks to Katy Perry. Following the incident, Glaze expressed how uncomfortable he felt, which resulted in a backlash against Katy Perry, whose action has been branded as an act of sexual harassment.

As reported by E! News, the kiss she gave the 20-year-old singer became the subject of much controversy following Sunday’s episode.

American Idol’s Unwanted Kiss Made Headlines

With the #MeToo movement in full swing, a lot of people took to social media to share their thoughts. The New York Times article “An Unwanted Kiss on American Idol” also went viral in just a short span of time, especially because Glaze shared his thoughts about the kiss with Katy Perry.

In the article, Benjamin admitted that he felt “a tad bit uncomfortable” when Katy leaned in for a kiss. He also revealed how he wanted to save the kiss for his first relationship. He would have declined if Perry offered him a kiss, he continued.

This statement fueled the issue with the kiss on American Idol, and hours after the release of the article, Glaze took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the issue.

What Ben Has To Say

Ben, who was 19 at the time, revealed he wants to wait for a relationship before he kissed someone. However, he emphasized he had no complaints about the kiss.

“I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation.”

Ben may not have qualified for the next round, but he also thought he should have performed better if he wanted to be part of American Idol.

As noted by Vanity Fair, the New York Times acknowledged that Glaze did not feel sexually harassed in any way, but many viewers decided to weigh in on the matter. This could also be another reason why the scene from Sunday’s episode became so controversial.

American Idol returned following a two-year hiatus, and the panel of judges for the new season includes Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry. While ratings were good, fans weren’t too thrilled to see the show back on the air.

As for Katy Perry, the singer has been involved in various issues as of late, including her disappointing sales and the death of the nun, with whom she had been involved in a real estate battle.

While Ben Isaac Glaze decided to step in and explain his side, it doesn’t change the fact that many people see the kiss Katy Perry gave him on American Idol as sexual harassment.