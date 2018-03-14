‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Swaps Sperm To Make Sure Devon Isn’t The Daddy

This week on ‘Y&R’ sees Lily playing dirtier than she ever has before but will her plan work?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks promise that Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) won’t stand by and let Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) dig her claws deeper into the Hamilton-Winters clan. Lily is frustrated that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is softening towards Hilary and is planning to have a baby with his scheming ex-wife. That means it’s time for Lily to do some scheming of her own. Lily doesn’t usually play dirty, but it’s time for the gloves to come off to stop Hilary’s plan.

Devon Won’t Listen, But Lily Does

According to Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps, Devon won’t listen to her as Lily pleads with him to slow his roll and think carefully before making a baby with Hilary. Even though Hilary was sniping at his sister, Devon isn’t persuaded and presses forward with the plan to have a child with his awful ex. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) is there to hammer out the terms. Hilary made a face when Devon insisted the child should be conceived via artificial insemination.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon’s insistence will make it simple for Lily to interfere and ruin Hilary’s chances to procreate with her billionaire brother. Devon isn’t listening, but Lily is, and she overhears something critical at the GCAC. Spoilers for Wednesday, March 14 indicate that Lily listens to Hilary’s phone call with her OB/GYN and knows when the insemination is scheduled. Lily will take that info and turn it to her advantage with a sneaky plan to ruin Hilary’s life.

Lily schemes to keep Hillary out of Devon’s life today on #YR! #YR45 pic.twitter.com/6AC51s6Iq1 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 14, 2018

Hilary Pregnant, But It’s Not Devon’s Kid

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Hub hint that Lily will finally take down Hilary and it’s all about the baby-making plans. Now that Hilary knows when the artificial insemination is scheduled, she can come up with a plan to interfere. The easiest thing to do would be to replace Devon’s sperm with some other substance like lotion, egg white, or some other concoction. But if Hilary doesn’t turn up pregnant, she’ll just try again, and Lily can’t interfere forever.

A better plan is for Lily to buy sperm and swap out Devon’s sample for someone else’s gooey goods. Just like Hilary bought sperm before, Lily can purchase some and swap it in for Devon’s. After the child is born, Lily can encourage Devon to get a paternity test to ensure it’s his kid and then the truth will be revealed. By then it will be too late. Hilary will have her child and Devon will be free from the agreement to breed with her. It’s a perfect plan, but can Lily pull it off?

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will Lily Be Caught?

Y&R spoilers tease that Lily’s plan could fall apart even if she does her part perfectly. Hilary might not get pregnant this go-round and then it’s back to the drawing board. Alternately, Devon might decide to make a baby with Hilary the old-fashioned way and sleep with her, so his sperm does battle with the donor, and there’s a “who’s the daddy” mystery ahead. Lily’s plan is a long con, so if she does this, we might not see the results for a few months.

Although Lily’s not usually a bad girl, she feels she’s justified in taking drastic action to save her brother. Having a baby with Hilary means that Devon will be tethered to her forever. Plus, Lily can pick out a high-quality sperm donor so she can feel better about interfering. At least Hilary can have a baby with a doctor, lawyer, or Olympic athlete, and that’s not so bad.

What do you think? Will Lily get away with her scheme? Catch up on Y&R spoilers from the leaked script that shows Victor is assaulted soon, read Joshua Morrow’s confirmation of the Shick reunion, and see what sick plot twist forces Victoria to kill JT in self-defense. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.