‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Announces Brand New Show

'Teen Mom 2' fans are about to see even more of Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is dealing with some drama and uncertainty when it comes to her future on the MTV reality series. However, it seems that she may be exploring new opportunities and has recently announced her plans for a new show.

According to a March 13 report by OK! Magazine, Jenelle Evans recently revealed via social media that she was back with new videos on her YouTube channel. The controversial Teen Mom 2 star announced that her brand new web show/vlog would begin airing on her channel starting Friday, and urged fans to go subscribe so that they wouldn’t miss a minute of the “adventures.”

Jenelle Evans’ new YouTube series is being called Off The Grid Adventures, and will likely feature herself, husband David Eason, and their children as they live life on their secluded property, which they call “the land.” The family is often seen riding four wheelers, shooting guns, and more. The new web series will be a substitute for fans who want to see Jenelle and David interact with each other and their children as Teen Mom 2 has officially fired David from the series.

As many fans will remember, David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted a series of homophobic rants via his Twitter account. MTV was forced to let Eason go and he will no longer be appearing on the reality series. However, viewers will likely see David on the couple’s YouTube show.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Jenelle Evans may also get fired from Teen Mom 2. When David Eason was let go from the series cameras stopped rolling on Jenelle as well, and they reportedly haven’t been back. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle has allegedly hired a lawyer to try and negotiate with the network about filming and more, but MTV is refusing to give in to Evans’ demands. The show’s execs are reportedly weighing their options and trying to decide whether or not they should remove Jenelle from the series or try to work something out with her.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV with brand new episodes later this year.